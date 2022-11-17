“We’re growing. I think the biggest thing is I’ve learned a lot more about who they are,” said Schoenrock after the end of fall practice Nov. 4. “We didn’t jump in and try to make a bunch of wholesale changes. We wanted them to kinda set a basis for who they are and then now we’re starting to tinker with some things. It went a lot better the last two weeks. We’re making better pitches. It’s kind of like guys are learning they don’t have to be somebody other than who they are and polishing up and refining who they are.

The veteran coach, hired Aug. 1, saw a staff with plenty of talent and upside, but also one that still has a lot of work to do.

“I think this staff has a lot of weapons. A lot of mix and match weapons. Now we have to sit down as a coaching staff and kind of sort out projected roles and kind of start fitting guys into roles.”

The Tigers’ staff will start with junior Joseph Gonzalez, who became the No. 1 starter last season going 7-4 with a 3.22 ERA. He pitched for Team USA this summer, which limited the number of pitches he threw during the fall.

“He’s finishing fall on a good note,” said Schoenrock. “A lot different than where he started the fall. I think he was a little tired at the beginning of fall in doing the Team USA thing. But he’s sharpened some things up now and made some great adjustments.

“He just has an uncanny feel of what his stuff does. He wasn’t getting into position where his stuff was playing like it needed to. In the last two weeks, it’s really played well.”

There’s still questions to be answered about the weekend starters behind Gonzalez along with who will be available for midweek games. Some of the top candidates include sophomore Chase Allsup, who converted from the bullpen after last season, and freshmen Zach Crotchfelt, Hayden Murphy and Drew Nelson.

“We really like the freshman Crotchfelt,” said Schoenrock. “Chase Allsup had a very good fall. Crotchfelt has grown. The Murphy kid that we closed with today has really grown. We’ve got a little bit more tinkering to do with the two freshmen and now it’s kinda fitting the pieces together.

“Drew Nelson, the starter today, showed some signs. But those freshmen are going to have to have some bullpen help, some help behind them early until they get settled in.”

The back of the bullpen is also an area AU’s will have to address after losing Blake Burkhalter and Carson Skipper to the MLB Draft.

“That’s the biggest elephant in the room right now is who’s going to be the finisher on this team,” said Schoenrock. “That’s something we still have to sort out as a coaching staff. We’re a long ways from determining that and that’s a big concern.”

Some of the possibilities include junior Chase Isbell, sophomore Will Cannon, junior Tanner Bauman and Murphy.

“Isbell has the stuff to do it,” said Schoenrock. “Cannon could possibly do it. Bauman is more of a set-up, bridge-type guy. Maybe Hayden Murphy. Just kind of fitting those guys and a big factor in that is availability. Who recovers, who responds?

“That’ll be some things we determine in the preseason and early spring. When he throw one inning, can he bounce back with a day’s rest or bounce back the next day. That’ll be the big thing. Isbell’s never had that on his shoulders. That’ll be the big step he needs to make."

There are a number of other pitchers that could fill an important spot in the bullpen or as a starter including junior Christian Herberholz, redshirt freshman Trevor Horne, sophomore John Armstrong, senior Tommy Sheehan, senior Tommy Vail, junior Carson Swilling and converted catcher Ben Schorr.

Auburn opens the season Feb. 17-19 with a three-game series against Indiana at Plainsman Park.