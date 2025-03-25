Practice highlights 3-25

Video highlights from the media portion of Auburn's spring practice on Tuesday morning.
The veteran kicker is looking to return after missing almost all of last season with an illness.
The Auburn coach spent more than 30 minutes on Tuesday providing a synopsis of his program's last four months ...
Devin Carter visited Auburn on Saturday and was impressed with multiple facets of the offense.
An experienced returning cast and two big additions from the portal have Auburn’s OL on the upswing this spring.
