Offense impressing WR commit

"It looks better," Carter said. "I just knew when they got a quarterback, they'd be able to run it like the old Ole Miss days when (Hugh) Freeze was at Ole Miss and Liberty. That's what I'm expecting and what I expected when I committed. So this spring, just makes it all feel better, seeing it come to fruition and seeing the quarterbacks and receivers get on page and make plays."

Now as an Auburn commit, and visiting for practice last week, he likes it even more.

There were plenty of players catching his attention during his Saturday visit, but true freshman quarterback Deuce Knight was the first name to come to mind.

"He's consistent with his throws," Carter said. "He doesn't move like a freshman. He's confident in his throws. He's not second-guessing himself, so I like that about him."

Carter also talked about plenty of wide receivers and what he liked about each one.

"Eric Singleton, for sure, he's explosive, he's going to be a playmaker this year," Carter said. "Cam Coleman, like always, made a one-hand catch, made a lot of plays. Perry Thompson made some contested catches. Everybody was making plays today. They just took turns making plays, and that's what I like. That's what I'm going to bring to this receiver room when I come, too."

He liked the pace of practice, how smooth everything looked and it was exactly what he expected.

"The receivers were making plays, and the quarterbacks, they're what they're supposed to be and what they talk about," Carter said. "I'm excited to see the receivers, quarterbacks, offense and defense mesh throughout this spring and just all come together in the fall, win some football games. Hopefully we can win the SEC Championship this year and then me and my class come and build on that."