Broome 'played Auburn basketball'

Broome and Co. knew it would be crucial to win the matchups against the Wolverines’ bigs, and that is exactly what they focused on.

Johni Broome produced yet another double-double against No. 5 Michigan in the Sweet 16, recording 22 points and 16 assists and two steals.

No. 1 overall seed Auburn is advancing to the Elite Eight and has its star big man to thank.

“Coming into this game, we knew we worry about matchups, we care about matchups,” Broome said. “We treat this game personal. That's a great front line, but we wanted to challenge ourselves and see -- to make it tough for him and Vlad Goldin. So I credit my whole front line, even our guards, for extending the ball pressure and not making it easy for them to get any good spots.”

The Tigers took a narrow lead into the half, but Michigan responded in the second, building its lead as high as nine. Broome and his teammates understood the importance of stepping things up defensively to reclaim control of the game.

“We were playing bad. Being honest, we were playing bad,” Broome said. “We were turning the ball over a lot, and we wasn't even -- we wasn't guarding. But we were still the game. So everybody said let's get three stops. And three led into four and four led into five stops, and we went on a little run and the crowd got involved, and we started playing Auburn basketball.”

Broome and the rest of the Tigers meet No. 2 Michigan State on Sunday at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. Tipoff is set for 5:05 p.m. ET/4:05 p.m. CT and CBS will carry the broadcast.

“We're not going to do too much celebrating tonight,” Broome said. “We've got another game. We've got to prep. We've got to take care of our bodies. We've got to rest. Let's try to get to San Antonio to the Final Four.”