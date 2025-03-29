Gators blank Tigers

Auburn was shutout and run ruled in six innings by No. 4 Florida, 10-0, as the Gators claimed the weekend series against the Tigers. With the loss, the Tigers drop to 22-13 this season, 0-11 in SEC play and have now lost 12 of their last 14.

Facing Florida's ace, Keagen Rothrock, who was returning to the circle for the first time since Feb.22, Auburn's bats went cold. Auburn recorded just four hits, all of which were singles, and were shutout for the second time this season.

"She's a good pitcher and obviously it's her first game back, but she presents a really cool dynamic of speed and spin, which is a little bit of a challenge," said head coach Kate Malveaux. "I think we put her in some tough spots. I think sometimes we may have bailed her out of those tough spots. But I think you still have to tip your hat to her, she's a really, really good pitcher."

Meanwhile, the struggles in the circle continued. Auburn pitchers issued a season-high 10 walks in a game. It was the most walks in a game since April 30, 2016, when Auburn issued 12 walks against Tennessee.

"I think things compound, right?" Kate said. "So whenever one thing becomes two and sometimes it's back-to-back walks, sometimes it might be something in the field. If our team can just say we're not going to let one become two, we'll be in a good spot."

Auburn is back in action Sunday at 11 a.m. CST on SEC Network.