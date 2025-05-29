Plainsman Park providing an edge

“I’m pumped,” said junior All-American Ike Irish. “We’ve got way more seats than we did two years ago. I thought that was packed. It’s going to be cool to see people fill it up.”

And Plainsman Park could certainly provide a good bit of that in this weekend’s NCAA Regional. It’s been a tough venue for opponents all season with Auburn going 25-6 at home including 12-3 in the league games.

AUBURN | It’s important to play with an edge in the postseason.

Auburn has set attendance records for four consecutive seasons and took a significant step forward in 2025 with the offseason expansion of Plainsman Park.

This season’s attendance of 163,797 shattered last year’s record of 131,576, and AU also set a single-game attendance record of 7,231 against LSU April 12 and a series attendance record of 19,119 against LSU April 11-13.

For the Regional, AU has added an outfield deck that will hold approximately 500 students, and added more general admission areas down the left field line that could bring the capacity over 8,000.

By Wednesday afternoon, Auburn was sold out of all-session reserved and general admission tickets, and only a few hundred single-session tickets remained.

"A lot of energy, that’s what I’m expecting,” said starting pitcher Samuel Dutton. “I love the fanbase here. They show out for us all the time. Just look at this year’s numbers, the attendance records and everything. We’re all super excited about it and can’t wait to get going.”

The double-elimination Auburn Regional gets underway at 1 p.m. CT Friday with No. 2 seed N.C. State playing No. 3 seed Stetson. No. 1 seed Auburn plays No. 4 seed Central Connecticut at 6 p.m. Both games will be on ESPN+.