STULTZ: Seniors leave legacy others will build on

CARLSBAD, Calif. | Less than 600 yards from where tears of joy flowed out of Carson Bacha, Brendan Valdes and Ryan Eshleman last May as Auburn had clinched the national title on No. 17 at Omni La Costa, it was a different scene on the walkway behind the 18th green on Tuesday. Somewhat of a shock, the No. 1 Tigers had gone down in match play to Virginia in the quarterfinals of the NCAA Championships, coming up short of a repeat, and with that, the college careers of Bacha, Valdes and Eshleman had concluded. Eshleman, the alternate who was always ready in case called upon and served as another coach and encourager on the course, spent several moments in the arms of assistant coach Buddy Alexander. Bacha, after his parents had followed every shot, putt and emotion during the week, gave them a final hug for their support. Valdes teared up while hugging his father.

(Photo by Auburn Athletics)

And then they hugged each other: three men who have been through so much during their four or five seasons on the Plains, realizing they may never be on the same team again. What they will realize in the future is that their names will always be mentioned together when Auburn and golf fans discuss what led the Tigers to become a powerhouse. The individual awards and honors are too many to list, but their achievements as a team will never be forgotten. SEC Champions. Two-time regional champions. And, oh yeah, the 2024 national title. These seniors leave the program in excellent shape, and it's now on the underclassmen — this über-talented freshman and sophomore class — to keep the legacy going. Everyone knows the names Jackson Koivun and Josiah Gilbert, two mainstays, despite this being only their second year in college. Koivun has been there since the beginning, living up to the hype that surrounded his signing and arrival at Auburn. Josiah Gilbert struggled to begin his freshman season but was a critical part of the Tigers winning it all last year. And then there's Cayden Pope. If you listened to the message boards and social media, the Lexington, Ky., native didn't belong out there. Luckily for Auburn, Pope couldn't care less what the so-called experts think. Leading off for the Tigers on Tuesday, Pope fell behind early and seemed to be out of his match when trailing by three with six holes to play. The sophomore showed his internal fortitude in that moment, coming from behind to win the match one-up with a birdie on No. 18. Those three now must become leaders. And while being more vocal might not be in Koivun's wheelhouse, the youngsters coming up will definitely look at him as a mentor, someone who came in in the shoes they now find themselves and took the game by storm.

(Photo by Auburn Athletics)