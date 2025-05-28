Auburn adds international big

AUBURN | The rebuilding, or perhaps reloading, for Auburn basketball has stretched all the way to central Europe.

Auburn has added its 10th newcomer for the 2025-26 season in Filip Jovic from KK Mega Bemax in Serbia.

The 6-foot-9 forward is averaging 12.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 0.6 blocks in 22.1 minutes per game this season. The 20-year old Serbian international is shooting .572 from the floor and has made 10 of 43 3-pointers.

In five games with the Serbian U20 team in 2024, Jovic averaged 14.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 0.6 blocks in 22.3 minutes.

He joins UCF wing Keyshawn Hall, Mississippi State big KeyShawn Murphy, Texas Tech guard Kevin Overton and Lincoln Memorial guard Elyjah Freeman as Auburn additions from the portal. AU also signed two JUCO players in the spring period in center Emeka Opurum and wing Abdul Bashir.

Auburn signed four-star guards Kaden Magwood and Simon Walker, and four-star forward Sebastian Williams-Adams in the early period.