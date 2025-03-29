Return visit for 2027 QB

Champ Smith has made two trips to Auburn this month.

One was on March 7, and he returned two and a half weeks later on Tuesday of this week.

The 2027 quarterback out of Boca Raton, Fla., wanted to check out a spring practice and see the offense that quarterbacks coach Kent Austin had told him about during his previous visit. It was exactly the way Austin said it would be.

"I just liked how what he told me, what he's like, how the offense is, just kind of how it translated and just how it was exactly what he said it was," Smith said. "It wasn't anything different, just kind of the dynamic and how much they're able to spread the ball around, but also have an efficient run game. I thought it was just great, great practice."