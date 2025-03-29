Return visit for 2027 QB

Champ Smith has made two trips to Auburn this month.
One was on March 7, and he returned two and a half weeks later on Tuesday of this week.
The 2027 quarterback out of Boca Raton, Fla., wanted to check out a spring practice and see the offense that quarterbacks coach Kent Austin had told him about during his previous visit. It was exactly the way Austin said it would be.
"I just liked how what he told me, what he's like, how the offense is, just kind of how it translated and just how it was exactly what he said it was," Smith said. "It wasn't anything different, just kind of the dynamic and how much they're able to spread the ball around, but also have an efficient run game. I thought it was just great, great practice."
Smith was paying close attention to the quarterbacks during spring ball, of course.
"Both the guys, Jackson Arnold, Deuce Knight, you know, they're both ballers," Smith said. "One of them, former five-star, the other one just was a five-star, so it was awesome to watch them. Listening to Coach Austin coach them, just kind of take things away from them and build my game off of that. So, it was awesome."
Austin visited Smith back in January at his school, and over the last couple of visits, that relationship continues to grow. The tradition of Auburn is another thing that sticks out to him about the program.
"The tradition, you know, that's tough to beat," Smith said. "The coaches building that relationship, you know, they're awesome and just building that relationship."
Smith is hoping to return to Auburn this spring, but isn't sure of when his next trip will be.
"I love it here," Smith said. "It's an easy trip and I'm able to hit other places. So yeah, definitely going to be back."