Florida completes sweep of Tigers

All three outs hit by Auburn in the bottom of the sixth inning were fly outs to the warning track of the outfield, as the Tigers lost a one-run game to Florida 4-3. It's the fourth one-run loss in an SEC game this season, as Auburn remains winless in the league.

Auburn took its first lead of the weekend in the first inning, as Icess Tresvik walked and Nelia Peralta followed with a two-run home run. That lead lasted until the third inning, when starting pitcher SJ Geurin ran into trouble.

Florida batted around in the third, using five hits and two walks to score a total of four runs, all charged to Geurin.

Haley Rainey took over and turned in her best outing of SEC play, pitching four scoreless innings. It was the longest outing without allowing a run in conference games for Rainey, who only allowed four hits and struck out two while walking one.

KK McCrary made it a one-run ball game with a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth, but Nelia Peralta, AnnaLea Adams and Amelia Lech all flew out to the warning track in the inning. The Tigers went down in order in the seventh and lost their 12th straight SEC game.

Auburn's next series will be next weekend on the road against Kentucky. First pitch for Friday's game is set for 5:30 p.m. CST on SEC Network-plus.