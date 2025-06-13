Simmons ready to take the next step

He also recovered a blocked punt for a touchdown against Alabama A&M, and forced a fumble on a punt return against Missouri that was returned for a touchdown.

Simmons was a quick study with the offense and his elite athleticism allowed the true freshman to finish second on the team with 40 receptions for 451 yards and three touchdowns.

AUBURN | Not a whole lot was expected of Malcom Simmons going into camp last fall, but those expectations changed quickly.

Going into his sophomore season at Auburn, Simmons is ready to take his game to the next level.

“Route discipline and just me just knowing where I got to be and knowing when I got to be there,” said Simmons on his growth during spring drills. “Just growing as a complete player on and off the field, being able to be trusted with my coaches out there.

“Last year, I mean, I was a freshman and I had a big task, but I didn't let that stop me from going out there and doing what I love.”

Simmons was part of a heralded freshman class of receivers including Cam Coleman, Perry Thompson and Bryce Cain.

Auburn wide receivers coach Marcus Davis saw progress from all four this spring including Simmons.

“He’s God-gifted. He’s talented. You can be that way, but you also need the discipline of the game so you can be a complete receiver. He’s been responding awesome,” said Davis.

“I’m excited about the guys because it’s like they’re growing up right before my eyes. I can see the difference. They ain’t just nodding their heads when I’m communicating with them, it’s actually substance behind it now. So I feel really good about guys like Malcolm with him taking that next step.”

Auburn opens the season Aug. 29 at Baylor. The game is scheduled for Friday night at 7 p.m. CT on FOX.