Miami commit returns

"I'll be honest, I was the first one to reach out to Auburn," Campbell said. "I reached out to them to make sure nothing was, no stone left unturned. I just wanted to make sure that they had the same interest as I did. And they did and now I'm here."

Campbell, who's rated as the No. 73 player in the country, visited Auburn back in January, but this this trip was different from his previous visit. He felt like this one gave him a better opportunity to build a connection with some of the staff, like defensive coordinator DJ Durkin and defensive ends coach Roc Bellantoni.

"I feel like their coaching style is very aggressive and it's demanding and it's very willing," Campbell said. "So if you want to do it, you're going to do it. And if they think you can do it, they're going to push you to do it."

While on the visit, Campbell also got to observe a Tuesday morning practice. Auburn's young players impressed him, especially with how much action they were seeing.

"I got to see the young kids get a lot of reps," Campbell said. "Blake (Woodby) out there getting reps. (Jared) Smith out there getting reps. Everybody just out there getting reps that you need. Real critical, strong reps...That's important to see because I don't want to be recruited, come out here and I'm sitting until my third year. So me seeing them playing their freshman years and stuff like that, that's great to see."

It's more than just the football that sticks out to Campbell about Auburn, though.

"It's a special place, man," Campbell said. "Everything here, their engineering facility is great. Their dorms are nice. I took a whole tour today. I saw downtown, the toilet paper roll place. Just like the whole college town feeling is crazy. I like it."