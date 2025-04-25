Auburn stuns South Carolina with late rally

Amelia Lech's two-run single in the bottom of the seventh inning finished a massive comeback win for Auburn, which scored six runs in the final inning to stun South Carolina 8-7.

It was well worth the wait for the Tigers.

Auburn and South Carolina had to wait nearly an hour and a half to resume play Friday night.

South Carolina jumped out to a quick 4-0 lead, and while Auburn put a pair of runs on the bottom of the second inning, the Gamecocks added onto their lead and ended their half of the seventh inning up five runs.

With Auburn coming to bat in the bottom of the seventh, the tarp was rolled onto the field and both teams then endured a weather delay that lasted one hour and 28 minutes. With a comfortable five-run lead, South Carolina would have to wait to record the final three outs of the game.

The Gamecocks only got one before the game ended.

Aubrie Lisenby got the rally rolling, reaching on an error to begin the inning. Rose Roach knocked in the run on the next at bat, but there was still much to be made up. Back-to-back walks then loaded the bases for freshman AnnaLea Adams, who came up with a monumental hit — as she often does.

Adams sent one into left field, scoring two runs and bringing the tying run to the plate in Icess Tresvik. South Carolina retired Tresvik, but KK McCrary then plated another run with an RBI double.

Anna Wohlers was intentionally walked to load the bases for Amelia Lech. Facing an 0-2 count, Lech lined one into right field and two runs crossed the plate to walk it off for Auburn's 20th comeback win of the season.