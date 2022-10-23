It starts at first base where a D-I transfer is competing with junior Cam Hill for the starting position.

A month into fall practice, a transfer, junior college signee and true freshman are all pushing for a spot in the everyday lineup.

“Cooper McMurray, the transfer from Kansas, has played really well,” said AU coach Butch Thompson. “He can drive a ball the other way, which you love to see, especially from a left-handed bat. He can use all fields. He has true power. He’s first or second in home runs this fall.

“I think the defense is going to be OK. He has to keep getting better.”

True freshman Gavin Miller has impressed at third base as he competes with senior Bryson Ware, who played outfield the last two seasons.

"Miller and Ware is going to be a real neat battle and has been at third base,” said Thompson. “Miller doesn’t look like a freshman. He looks ready to play. You don’t want to force the game on your youngest players regardless of how talented they are, but he has mature at-bats. He has a feel for the strike zone. He’s hit velocity.

“He’s handled the routine play at third base. If he wins the job, it would not surprise me. And everything I’ve seen so far, he’s ready to have a good year as a freshman. That’s hard to do in our league.”

At second base, Caden Green, a signee out of Seminole State Community College, has impressed as he competes with sophomore Brody Moss and senior Mason Land. Green batted .425 with 22 doubles and 13 home runs last season.

“Out of these three and a half weeks, one week was like, ‘Wow, that’s everything we thought of and more.’ But it’s just that consistency,” said Thompson. “There’s some quiet days. Can he create consistency there? Athletically, he makes great decisions and he has awareness in the middle of the infield. How comfortable I feel with him on the field defending is pretty high.

"Brody Moss has played really, really well. Moss and Land are both left-handed hitters and Green is a right-hander.”

Both Green and Moss can also play shortstop where junior Cole Foster has moved after starting at second base last season.

“Cole can make all the exceptional plays,” said Thompson. “His skillset, his arm strength, his range is good or better than anybody we’ve had play short since we’ve been here. He has the skillset to be a high-level shortstop. I think Cole could slide into the backend of the first round.

“I think at the end of the day, his acid test will be can he dominate the routine play? I know he can."

Brody Wortham, a graduate transfer from West Georgia, has been working at first and third this fall. In a 12-11 comeback win over Louisiana Tech last week, Wortham went 2 of 2 with with a double, the game-winning home run and three RBI.

“He’s probably our best defensive first baseman and you could see him as a defensive replacement there,” said Thompson.

Senior Nate LaRue returns at catcher along with his top backup, junior Ryan Dyal. Ike Irish has been so impressive at the plate, however, Thompson is looking to find more spots to play the true freshman including outfield and first base.

“The at-bats from Gavin Miller, Cooper McMurray, Justin Kirby in the outfield and Ike Irish — really the two freshmen, Miller and Irish, have had exceptional at-bats,” said Thompson.

“Ike is definitely a catcher primarily but we’ve got to find a place for his bat other than just DH as a freshman. He’s having some of our best at-bats on the whole club. He can hit.”

Auburn is entering its fifth week of fall practice.

“We’re as deep or deeper than we’ve ever been in the outfield. I feel the same way about catching,” said Thompson. “Where we knew we had to revamp was the pitching staff. There’s so much work to do with the pitching. But I don’t think we’ve lost any arm talent, but we’ve definitely lost arm experience.”

In the exhibition game against Louisiana Tech, AU’s pitchers walked just one batter in 12 innings.

“They’re throwing strikes,” said Thompson. “Now maybe pitch selection, design, some gamesmanship — we’ve got a lot to work to do there. So that has our undivided attention.”

Auburn hosts Alabama in an exhibition game Friday at 6:30 p.m. CT.