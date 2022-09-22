AUBURN | Bryson Ware struck out 37 times in 94 at-bats last season. He lost his starting job heading into conference play. But he’s back for his senior year at Auburn and ready to compete at a new position. “Playing time is probably not as much as he wanted. The game’s been tough coming from junior college to the Southeastern Conference, but people win if they stay in the fight,” said AU coach Butch Thompson. “Bryson Ware has never shied away from staying in the fight. If you don’t give up and you don’t quit and you believe people are treating you fair and you stay hungry — he’s on the pursuit.

Ware is back for his third season at Auburn. (Mario Terrana/Auburn athletics)

“I would say Bryson Ware from the time we’ve come back and hit campus, probably every second, every minute, hour, day, I think he’s worked harder than anybody in the program. As a coach, you want to see that payoff because he’s absolutely stayed in the fight. It’s a great lesson for anybody.” Ware, who hit .234 with eight doubles, two triples, one home run and 21 RBI last season, is moving from the outfield to third base. He played shortstop in high school and junior college so returning to the infield hasn’t been a big adjustment. “He’s been a shortstop his whole life so he knows how to play it,” said junior Cole Foster, who is moving from second base to shortstop. “I think he looks really good, really comfortable. He’s talking a lot, communicating well.” Ware will compete with true freshman Gavin Miller for the starting position at third base during fall practice, which got underway Thursday. “I’m looking forward to watching both of them play and compete,” said Thompson.