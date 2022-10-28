“I think it just helps first-year players and new players,” said eighth-year AU coach Butch Thompson. “The players don’t have to wait until February. You get an early start on getting a feel for what it’s like wearing an Auburn uniform and playing another opponent. That expedites the process of adjustments, getting comfortable and creating confidence that you can do it at this level. That’s what I love about the outside competition.

The two teams will play a 12-inning game that will feature as many as 30 players on both sides.

AUBURN | Auburn is set to host its second exhibition game of the fall Friday and this time it will be in-state rival Alabama visiting Plainsman Park.

“When you play yourself it’s like, ‘Are we good at this or are we bad at this?’ When you play another team it kinda creates some realistic confirmation of what’s going on. It’s a good barometer.”

Thompson expects to use 10 pitchers with sophomore Chase Allsup getting the start. Other pitchers expected to throw Friday include Tanner Bauman, Joseph Gonzalez, Drew Nelson, Will Cannon and Trevor Horne. Thompson will use Chase Isbell and/or John Armstrong to close it out.

Both teams are expected to have 10 hitters in their lineup and most of AU’s position players will likely switch out about halfway through the game. There won’t be lineup cards and both team will be allowed free substitutions.

“I think we went in excess of 20 position players getting in the ballgame or getting an at-bat against Louisiana Tech. That would be the same goal,” said Thompson. “If you win 20-0, it’s not a true test of what both teams really are. If we lose 20-0, it will bother me but it won’t be a true litmus test of where we’re at.”

First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT. Admission is free and concessions will be open behind home plate. The game will not be televised but will be aired locally on WEGL 91.1.

BASEBALL NOTES

** Graduate transfer Brody Wortham has been one of AU’s hottest hitters over the past two weeks. He’s moved to third base where he’s competing with freshman Gavin Miller and senior Bryson Ware.

“This Brody Wortham kid is starting to put together a batting average and got some hits in moments,” said Thompson. “He’s winning that player of the day-type thing. Like a (Nate) LaRue or (Bobby) Peirce or (Justin) Kirby, a (Cooper) McMurray — those guys have been consistent performers. At the end of the day, who’s our top three guys in this practice, and those names are starting to come up and Wortham’s grabbed a couple of those recently.”

** Thompson singled out a couple of pitchers that have performed well over the last couple of weeks. “I think Allsup has thrown well,” he said. “The Bauman kid from JUCO is probably our best tempo, left-handed, 6-4 frame. Those have been the starters that have thrown the best.”

** Gonzalez, AU’s top starter last season, has been limited this fall after he pitched for Team USA this summer. “Joseph has enough of a track record as long as he's healthy and keeps working,” said Thompson. “I’m just not willing to throw him anymore innings. He’s probably down to two innings for the rest of the fall.”

** Auburn plans to use three catchers Friday: senior Nate LaRue, freshman Ike Irish and junior Carter Wright.

** Talented freshmen Zach Crotchfelt and Hayden Murphy won’t throw against the Tide after throwing against Louisiana Tech and again earlier this week.

** From an injury standpoint, graduate Kason Howell is back from a pectoral injury and expected to start in centerfield. Sophomore right-hander Ben Bosse has missed most of the fall with an injury but is expected back in January.

** Trailing by six runs in the 10th, Auburn came back to beat Louisiana Tech 12-11 in its first exhibition game Oct. 15. Wortham hit a 2-run double in the 10th and the game-winning solo home run in the 11th. Bauman, Armstrong, Tommy Vail and Isbell did not allow a baserunner over the final five innings.

** Thompson hopes the NCAA will double the number of exhibition games allowed in the fall from two to four next year. The Tigers are already planning return trips to Louisiana Tech and Alabama.