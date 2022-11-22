But that hope turned to concern at the start of fall practice due to some arm issues, which caused the left-hander to be shutdown for the final three weeks.

The former Notre Dame transfer was just rounding back into form at the end of last year after undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2021.

Fortunately, those concerns have been somewhat alleviated.

“I think we just had a little nerve deal,” said Auburn coach Butch Thompson. “We figured out that we’d been going for a long time coming back from surgery. He didn’t have the innings pitched but he’s been up and going with his arm through throwing programs and etc.

“I think the arm just said, ‘Hey, you’ve been going for a really long time here, probably over the last calendar year and it’s time to take a break.’”

Sheehan was 2-0 with a 4.28 ERA last season. In 16 appearances including three starts, he struck out 29 and walked 22 in 33.2 innings.

He really stepped up in the postseason throwing 3.1 scoreless innings with just two hits to earn the win at Oregon State in the opening game of the Corvallis Super Regional.

Sheehan followed that up holding Stanford to two hits in 1.2 scoreless innings in a 6-2 win at the College World Series.

“We’re confident, we feel good heading in that he’ll be full strength right there with everybody,” said Thompson of the start of preseason practice in January. “I think he’ll be able to start his arm back up with everybody else. We believe and are hopeful that he just needed an extended break and has not had one in a long time.”

Auburn opens the season with a three-game series against Indiana at Plainsman Park Feb. 17-19.

