The Tigers began fall practice with 24 newcomers and 24 veterans. It’s an incoming class that didn’t lose any high school players to the draft and ranked sixth in the country by Baseball America.

This season’s squad will have nearly the exact same ratio.

AUBURN | Last season, Butch Thompson led an Auburn team with 19 newcomers and 20 veterans all the way to the College World Series.

“That's awesome,” said Thompson. “Every program strives for that, whether they say they don't do or not. What we know is we got good young players. So that's exciting for me of where these guys are gonna make an unbelievable impact on our program.”

The freshman class is led by three big arms in right-hander Hayden Murphy and left-handers Zach Crotchfelt and Drew Nelson. Catcher Ike Irish, outfielder Chris Stanfield and infielder Gavin Miller were also highly rated.

Junior college transfer Caden Green could help out in the infield right away and Kent State transfer Justin Kirby is a favorite to win a starting spot in the outfield alongside Kason Howell and Bobby Peirce.

“What I'm seeing is the same arm talent, but I'm not seeing the same experience, same SEC experience that you can count on,” said Thompson.

“Justin Kirby has been amazing … He arguably might possess the most pop that we have on our team from these early indications.”

Fall drills began Sept. 22. The Tigers will host Louisiana Oct. 15 and Alabama Oct. 28 in exhibition games. Auburn currently has 48 players on its roster and will have to cut that to 38 active player by the start of the season.