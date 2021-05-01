AuburnSports - Post-spring positional analysis: Special teams

With new coaches and the first set of spring practices in two years, this year provided players an opportunity to move up the depth chart and create strong first impressions.

With 15 practices done and dusted and spring practice officially over, it’s time to take a look at how each position group fared.

It’s a lot of the same for the Auburn special teams unit in 2021.

Anders Carlson is back and looking to contend for the Lou Groza Award after a strong 2020 season.

Both Oscar Chapman and Aidan Marshall remain in competition for the starting punter nod.

At kick returner, Tank Bigbsy, Shaun Shivers and Ladarius Tennison seem to continue to lead the way in that group.

The only primary change comes at punt returner, where Christian Tutt and Eli Stove departed, so the duty now falls to Ja’Varrius Johnson.

Carlson — who went 20-22 on field goal attempts last year — is in likely his final season at Auburn. He started that off by being named special teams MVP on A-Day.

“I was proud of the season I had last year. I had some goals set out and I was right there where I wanted to be,” Carlson said. “One of two kicks the other way and I think I could have been the top guy in the nation. For me it’s not about focusing on last year. I’m going to carry some stuff, the positives and the confidence, into this year. Just really seeking that goal again. I’m just kind of leaving it be and taking that confidence into a new year. I have to prove myself again.”

During the 2020 season Chapman and Marshall split duties, and the two seem to be doing the same now.

On A-Day, Chapman punted three times averaging 42 yards per punt. Marshall punted twice for an average of 39.5 yards per punt. Both punters downed one inside the 20.

New special teams coordinator Bert Watts said the two are equals and it remains a possibility that both Chapman and Marshall go into the season listed as a starter.

Watts is also looking to see people step up and volunteer for special teams roles.

“We want our best guys on special teams. There’s no — everyone has a role on teams, and everyone will have a role on special teams and that’s our expectation,” Watts said. “We want the very best players on offense and defense, jumping and champing at the bit to say, ‘Coach put me in on this, put me in on that’ so we can have another chance to compete. That’s really what special teams comes down to, is hey, that’s another chance to compete now. That’s a chance to get out there and go, a lot of one-on-one’s are involved in special teams. Chances to show yourself going out there and dominating someone else across the football from you, so that goes to the mindset to our entire team.”

As for the kick team, Ben Patton was the starting holder and Jacob Quattlebaum was the starting long snapper on A-Day.

***

DEPTH CHART

Kicker

Anders Carlson

Ben Patton

Punter

Oscar Chapman OR Aidan Marshall

Kick Returner

Tank Bigsby

Ladarius Tennison

Shaun Shivers

Roger McCreary

Punt Returner

Ja'Varrius Johnson

Kobe Hudson

Holder

Ben Patton

Jackson McFadden

Long Snapper

Jacob Quattlebaum

Reed Hughes

***

Previous Post-spring positional stories

QUARTERBACK



RUNNING BACK

WIDE RECEIVER

TIGHT END

OFFENSIVE LINE

DEFENSIVE LINE



LINEBACKER

SECONDARY