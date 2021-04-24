AuburnSports - Post-spring positional analysis: Tight end

With new coaches and the first set of spring practices in two years, this year provided players an opportunity to move up the depth chart and create strong first impressions.

With 15 practices done and dusted and spring practice officially over, it’s time to take a look at how each position group fared.

Auburn fans have heard for years now that the tight ends are going to be more involved in the offense.

That looks to finally be coming to fruition under Bryan Harsin and Mike Bobo.

The group that Brad Bedell inherited is a talented group full of diverse playstyles, even with J.J. Pegues no longer in the room.

John Samuel Shenker, called “Ole Reliable” by his teammates, was unavailable for a majority of spring practice as he played baseball. But Shenker is the most experienced tight end on the roster and had nine catches for 97 yards last season. He’ll be able to catch up in the summer and the fall.

Spring practice also saw the rise of Tyler Fromm. Fromm didn’t play his freshman season as he recovered from an injury and only appeared in one game last season.

Fromm was the first pass-catcher to record a reception on A-Day and was splitting first team reps with Luke Deal.

Deal was primarily a blocking tight end in 2020, but said his focus this spring was to become more of a complete tight end so he could be utilized in the new offense.

Auburn also has the services of 6-foot-7, matchup nightmare Brandon Frazier. Frazier dealt with injuries his freshman season and didn’t play much, but is someone Bedell is looking to play this year.

Along with the older players, Landen King was an early enrollee who Bedell spoke highly of. King is someone who will need to gain some weight and develop a little more, but his natural athleticism allows him to be a threat at tight end.

On A-Day, Fromm hauled in one of his two targets for 13 yards and King was targeted four times and ended the day with one catch for five yards.

While receptions weren’t overly high, tight ends were consistently lining up out wide and several two and even three tight end sets were used.

“We’re all having a good time right now,” Deal said. “It’s definitely difficult, it’s more of a pro-style offense and we’re having to learn a lot of different things which was — early on it was tough — we’re starting to get used to things and now it’s, like you said, it’s a little more fun, little more advanced and we’re enjoying it. We’re a big part of the offense right now so that’s something that everybody’s looking forward to for this season.”

Depth Chart

1 — John Samuel Shenker

2 — Tyler Fromm OR Luke Deal

3 — Brandon Frazier

4 — Landen King