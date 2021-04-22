AuburnSports - Post-spring positional analysis: Running back

With new coaches and the first set of spring practices in two years, this year provided players an opportunity to move up the depth chart and create strong first impressions.

With 15 practices done and dusted and spring practice officially over, it’s time to take a look at how each position group fared.

Auburn’s running back room is an interesting case.

On one hand, it boosts Tank Bigsy, arguably the most talented and most important player on Auburn’s roster. Behind him is a strong No. 2 in Shaun Shivers.

But behind those two is where the issues begin to arise.

During spring practice Auburn had Devan Barrett as its third and final scholarship running back on the roster. Barrett is going through a difficult transition back to running back along with getting back in football shape after opting-out last season.

Walk-on Jay Sharp was the fourth back.

Even though the room has extreme talent at the top, it lacks depth and remains a position Auburn may look to add to in the transfer portal.

Though, Auburn does have Mississippi running back Jarquez Hunter coming in in the summer. Someone who running back coach Cadillac Williams spoke highly of.

“Jarquez Hunter, wow. (laughs) I'm telling you, man, I am excited about this kid,” Williams said. “You talk about a guy who works hard. I mean, this guy constantly sends me videos of him working out. I mean, he's an awesome young man, a high character young man. He has tremendous talent. I think the opportunity — like I told him — to come in and play early is there. Of course, it's going to be on him to define his role. But, man, I'm just telling you — that kid's attitude and work ethic, that kid is going to be successful.”

As for the spring and the running backs currently on roster, not much was learned and not much changed.

Everyone knew Bigsby was the clear No. 1 and he kept that status in the spring. On A-Day he exploded for a 46-yard touchdown, something Auburn fans will likely see a lot of this fall.

In the meantime, Bigsby will continue to work.

“Working on the little things all summer,” Bigsby said. “Just trying to get better in my craft. Just the little things. Working out more. Getting stronger, faster, more flexible. A lot of things like that.”

Shivers showcased his ability to be a strong No. 2 for Auburn on A-Day, and the new downhill-oriented offense brought in by Mike Bobo and Bryan Harsin seems to fit him perfectly.

“I cannot say enough great things about Shaun Shivers. He is one of my favorite players that I’ve had an opportunity to coach,” Williams said. “He is a young man that exemplifies an Auburn man. He is a man that’s confident each and every day and is going to work his tail off. He may not be the biggest guy, but I’m telling you he is not going to back down from a challenge. He’s going to bring it each and every day. He’s super important to this team.”

Barrett took advantage of the spring, but obviously, 15 practices is not enough to switch positions and get back in football shape and be playing at 100%.

Even with Hunter coming in, Auburn may still look to add a player from the portal and get a little more depth, as Bigsby and Shivers can’t take every carry.

Depth Chart

1 — Tank Bigsby

2 — Shaun Shivers

3 — Devan Barrett

4 — Jay Sharp

Incoming: Jarquez Hunter