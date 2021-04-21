AuburnSports - Post-spring positional analysis: Quarterback

With new coaches and the first set of spring practices in two years, this year provided players an opportunity to move up the depth chart and create strong first impressions.

With 15 practices done and dusted and spring practice officially over, it’s time to take a look at how each position group fared.

The spring was never going to be a position battle at quarterback.

Mike Bobo and Bryan Harsin — despite Harsin saying there is no depth chart prior to spring — knew that Bo Nix was the starter.

The spring was all about trying to break some bad habits Nix has developed and start an upward trend in his development.

While A-Day is tough to judge it on, Nix did seem to be slightly better. Most of his issues came from the position groups around him — offensive linemen failing to block or drops from the young receivers.

“He made good decisions. That was one of the things. We’ve seen Bo’s got escapability, and we know he can throw it, but I thought he made good decisions,” Harsin said. “He checked the ball down. We had some deeper throws that were called, but they weren’t open, so he checked it down and found the underneath throw. He made good decisions in the red zone; there were chances to possibly scramble and throw one, but he pulled it down and ran it and was able to get us in a first-down situation.”

When Auburn first opened up spring practice in March to fans, Grant Loy was injured and was unable to go through most drills. In his absence, Trey Lindsey took second-team snaps.

But on A-Day, Loy returned and handled second-team duties.

And now that he’s been on campus awhile longer, Dematrius Davis managed the third-team.

As Davis is on campus longer, there’s a good chance he can compete with Loy for backup duties.

Both Lindsey and Chayil Garnett were behind Davis.

Overall, Harsin likes the progression of the group thus far.

“I think coach Bobo’s done a good job with that group,” Harsin said. “That’s one thing you should do with that position, really every position, is really analyze it and evaluate every little detail. Break it down and then work on what you have to to fix it.”

DEPTH CHART:

1 — Bo Nix

2 — Grant Loy

3 — Dematrius Davis

4 — Chayil Garnett OR Trey Lindsey

5 — Sawyer Pate