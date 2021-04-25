AuburnSports - Post-spring positional analysis: Offensive line

With new coaches and the first set of spring practices in two years, this year provided players an opportunity to move up the depth chart and create strong first impressions.

With 15 practices done and dusted and spring practice officially over, it’s time to take a look at how each position group fared.

It’s no secret the offensive line is a work in progres for Auburn.

Bryan Harsin knew it, Mike Bobo knew it, Will Friend knew it and the Auburn fan base knew it.

After Nick Brahms was the only player with starting experience at the beginning of last year, everyone is back.

When Brandon Council went down in the Ole Miss game, Auburn was forced to shuffle things around, and eight players have starting experience going into this season.

But even with that experience and after spring practice, it was clear on A-Day the group still has a ways to go.

Going up against the second-team defensive line, Bo Nix was still flushed out of the pocket quite a bit.

Granted, starting left tackle Alec Jackson was not playing and Council is still recovering from his injury, but it still showed the group is still a work in progress.

Overall though, Brahms feels like they did progress this spring.

“I think we made a huge stride forward,” Brahms said.

And their new coach feels like the group has put in the necessary work to improve.

“They’ve done a really good job of working hard. This is a group that — they’ve got good character about them,” Friend said. “We’ve got a long way to go. New system, new things. But we have a group of guys that it’s important to try to be a good unit. I think they want to king of prove themselves as to be a lot better unit on the field so they’ve done a good job of working everything that we’ve asked them to do.”

Council is expected to be back in the summer, and he’s arguably Auburn’s best player along with its most versatile — being able to play all five positions.

And after missing A-Day, Jackson should be back in the mix, too.

Even with those two returning, if a talented and experienced offensive tackle enters the transfer portal, that’s someone Auburn should and likely will pursue.

***

Depth Chart

Left Tackle

1 — Alec Jackson

2 — Austin Troxell

3 — Kilian Zierer

4 — Prince Michael Sammons

Left Guard

1 — Tashawn Manning

2 — Tate Johnson

3 — Garner Langlo

Center

1 — Nick Brahms

2 — Jalil Irvin

3 — Avery Jernigan

Right Guard

1 — Keiondre Jones

2 — Kam Stutts

Right Tackle

1 — Brodarious Hamm

2 — Brenden Coffey

INJURED: Brandon Council (Right guard, Right tackle, Left guard, Left tackle OR Center)

***

