AuburnSports - Post-spring positional analysis: Linebacker

With new coaches and the first set of spring practices in two years, this year provided players an opportunity to move up the depth chart and create strong first impressions.

With 15 practices done and dusted and spring practice officially over, it’s time to take a look at how each position group fared.

The talented, tackle-leading tandem of Zakoby McClain and Owen Pappoe are back for the 2021 season.

McClain not only led Auburn in 2020 with 113 tackles, he was second in the country behind only Carlton Martial from Troy. McClain also had three sacks.

“Just the way Zakoby finds the football, man—it’s typical at the point of attack, the arm and the speed,” Chandler Wooten said. “He’s so smart, man.”

Not far behind him was Pappoe, who had 93 tackles, four sacks and an interception.

“I love to talk about Owen. I am blessed to be able to coach a guy like Owen,” Inside linebackers coach Jeff Schmedding said. “One of the first times I talked to him was on the phone and then we came up to sit with him he is as impressive off the field as he is on the field.”

When K.J. Britt went down with an injury in the second game of the season, the two were forced to take nearly all of the snaps at linebacker.

This year, the two have some reinforcements behind them that should help take the load off.

Returning to the room is the veteran in Wooten. Wooten opted out of the 2020 season, but chose to return to the team this year.

On A-Day, Wooten had two tackles and a pass breakup that could’ve been a pick-six if caught. Formerly a linebacker only playing on the inside, Wooten looked shiftier and capable of playing on the outside, too.

And behind Wooten is a pair of talented rising sophomores at linebacker in Wesley Steiner and Cam Riley.

Riley was a player touted early in spring practice, but missed A-Day with an injury.

"Cam can be as good as Cam wants to be. He has a lot of potential," Wooten said. "Of course, he's very lengthy. He's got long arms, lots of range, lots of speed. So, you know, as long as he continues to keep his head down and work, Cam can be as good as Cam wants to be. The sky is the limit for him, for sure."

Fellow rising sophomore Desmond Tisdol was limited all spring with a neck injury.

Overall, the group likes where it stands now that spring ball has wrapped up and is "champing at the bit" to play under Derek Mason's system.

“We got a chance to be very good. Especially with those young guys, too,” Wooten said. “We got a pretty good room, man. It’s just about, like I said, getting better every day and keeping the main thing the main thing to help the team get better on a day-to-day basis.”

JUCO linebacker Joko Willis will join in the summer as a versatile linebacker capable of playing inside or outside.

***

DEPTH CHART

Linebacker

Owen Pappoe

Chandler Wooten

Kameron Brown

Linebacker

Zakoby McClain

Wesley Steiner

INJURED: Cam Riley, Desmond Tisdol

INCOMING: Joko Willis

***

Previous Post-spring positional stories:

QUARTERBACK

RUNNING BACK

WIDE RECEIVER



TIGHT END

OFFENSIVE LINE

DEFENSIVE LINE