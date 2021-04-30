 AuburnSports - Post-spring positional analysis: Secondary
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-30 09:12:57 -0500') }} football Edit

Post-spring positional analysis: Secondary

Christian Clemente • AuburnSports
Staff

With 15 practices done and dusted and spring practice officially over, it’s time to take a look at how each position group fared.

With new coaches and the first set of spring practices in two years, this year provided players an opportunity to move up the depth chart and create strong first impressions.

Next up, the secondary.

Jaylin Simpson intercepts a pass in practice.
Jaylin Simpson intercepts a pass in practice. (Todd Van Emst/Auburn athletics)

Cornerbacks coach Zac Etheridge and defensive coordinator Derek Mason had some work to do with the secondary this spring.

Not because the group lacked talent, though.

They had to move the depth chart and switch some positions because the position was overflowing with talent.

Roger McCreary, the certified No. 1 cornerback opted to return instead of choosing to go pro.

Jaylin Simpson, who won SEC Freshman of the Week after a strong showing against Kentucky, is back and fully healthy after dealing with injuries most of last year.

Nehemiah Pritchett stepped up in Simpson’s place last year and was graded out as one of the best coverage corners by PFF.

Former JUCO cornerback Marco Domio started a couple games for Auburn in 2020 and is someone the team could rely on. Though, Domio was limited with an injury in spring practice.

Ladarius Tennison began to step up as the starting Nickel at the end of last season and was returning.

Starting safety Smoke Monday returned.

The only departures were safeties Jamien Sherwood and Jordyn Peters.

Auburn brought in JUCO corner Kamal Hadden along with safety Ahmari Harvey as early enrollees.

With that much talent, some shifting had to be done.

As of now, Auburn has Tennison back at safety with Monday.

Sliding over and playing Nickel in his spot is Pritchett, allowing Simpson to play opposite McCreary.

Behind McCreary is Hadden, who received praise from his teammates throughout the spring and looked strong in the A-Day game.

And behind Simpson is Eric Reed Jr., who appeared in just the Citrus Bowl last year.

But the room will continue to shift in the summer when transfer corner Dreshun Miller of West Virginia arrives. Miller was a pivotal piece of the top-rated pass defense in the country and will compete with Simpson for the starter spot opposite McCreary.

Auburn will also bring in Juwon Gaston, Cayden Bridges and Armani Diamond to the secondary in the summer — all of whom were 3-star recruits added in the final signing period.

Even without the summer additions, the secondary is one of the strengths of the roster.

Once they arrive, the secondary has an argument for the deepest, most talented room on the Auburn roster.

***

DEPTH CHART

Cornerback

Roger McCreary

Kamal Hadden

Malcolm Askew

Cornerback

Jaylin Simpson

Eric Reed Jr.

Nickel

Nehemiah Pritchett

Devin Guice

Safety

Smoke Monday

Chris Thompson Jr.

Sammy Cohen

Safety

Ladarius Tennison

Trey Elston

Injured: Zion Puckett (Nickel), Marco Domio (Cornerback), Ahmari Harvey (Nickel/Safety)

Incoming: Dreshun Miller, Juwon Gaston, Cayden Bridges, Armani Diamond

***

