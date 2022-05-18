Auburn’s top targets: S/N

AUBURN | One of the strengths of Auburn’s 2022 team should be its secondary and the Tigers are hoping to keep it that way in the seasons ahead by continuing to sign top players. AU would like to add at least one safety and one nickel in the 2023 class and would certainly take a third from an elite player. Below is a look at the Tigers’ top safety and nickel targets, ordered by both Auburn’s interest level and chances of landing the prospect.

Auburn won an important recruiting battle when Love committed on April 10. He gives the Tigers a talented safety to build the secondary around and comes from a high school loaded with prospects in the 2023 and 24 classes. He chose AU over Miami, Georgia, Alabama, Florida and a number of other schools. He and center commitment Bradyn Joiner will be active helping AU recruit more prospects in this class.

Auburn made the top 6 for Nelson but Clemson may be the team to beat for the Selma, Ala., native. Penn State, Tennessee, Oregon and Kentucky are also in the mix. He attended a game at Auburn last fall but has yet to visit this year. AU is hoping to change that this summer with Zac Etheridge leading his recruitment. Nelson plans to wait until later this fall to make a decision so there’s plenty of time to make a move in his recruitment.

Florida and Auburn might be the teams to beat for Castell with Alabama, Tennessee and Ohio State also very much in the mix. He has set his first official to Florida for June 3 and the Gators probably hold an edge over the Tigers at the moment. He also plans to set an official up to Auburn this summer. A decision could come later this summer or fall.