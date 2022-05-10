Auburn’s top targets: Edge

AUBURN | With two seniors and only one other scholarship player at the edge position, Auburn is looking to sign three or four edges in the 2023 class with early playing time a big selling point. Below is a look at the Tigers’ top edge targets, ordered by both Auburn’s interest level and chances of landing the prospect.

Faulk has visited Auburn a number of times including for a practice this spring and he’s expected to return for an official visit in June. This could turn out to be an Auburn-Alabama battle but he’s also planning to officially visit Clemson, Florida and possibly Florida State. He is a priority AU target who is being recruited by Zac Etheridge along with Roc Bellantoni and Jimmy Brumbaugh. He may be AU’s best chance at landing an elite-level edge in the 2023 class.

Russaw is another priority Auburn target and he visited a couple of times this spring. He’s also a priority for Alabama, Georgia and a number of other teams along with his teammate, Rivals100 defensive lineman James Smith. Russaw will likely officially visit this summer and AU’s need at the edge position is certainly an advantage. Many give the Tide an edge for Russaw and Smith, so this would be a huge win for the Tigers if they could land either.

Williams visited Auburn this spring and is expected back for an official this summer. A number of other schools are also in the mix including LSU, Minnesota, Florida State and Nebraska. Auburn was among his early favorites but he’s sorting through a number of new offers. He plans to hold off on a decision until later this fall.

Walker is the son of former Auburn defensive lineman Ricardo Walker and grew up watching the Tigers on T.V. AU, however, is a little behind in his recruitment having waited until the end of March to offer. They hope to make up that ground during a visit this summer. He's still considering a number of schools including Michigan State, Cincinnati, Clemson, North Carolina, Kentucky, Nebraska, Florida, Georgia and Michigan.

Denaud recently named Florida State his leader but plans to visit Auburn for the first time in June. He has a good relationship with Bellantoni. Florida and Penn State are also in the mix with a potential decision coming later this summer.

Bain visited Auburn this spring and could return for an official. Miami is probably the team to beat with his older brother serving as a graduate assistant there. Other top schools in the mix include Florida State, Alabama, Oklahoma, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Michigan State and Louisville. Bellantoni also has an ‘in’ having coached his brother at FAU.

A teammate of Auburn 2022 signee Damari Alston, Hoffler visited for at least one game last fall and could return this summer. Ohio State and Clemson are probably the two teams to beat with Florida and South Carolina in the mix as well. A decision could come in late summer.

Auburn made the top seven for Clegg along with Utah, USC, Stanford, BYU, Baylor and LSU. The Utes are considered the team to beat. He may visit Auburn this summer.

Auburn made the top 10 for Bradley but is a bit of a long shot to get him in for a visit at this time.