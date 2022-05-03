Auburn’s top targets: OG/C

AUBURN | Auburn already has a commitment from a top center target and would like to add one or two more offensive guards to the fold for the 2023 class. Below is a look at the Tigers’ top offensive guard and center targets, ordered by both Auburn’s interest level and chances of landing the prospect.

Joiner was an important early commitment for Auburn. He can come in and compete for a starting position at center right away and has been very active in helping the Tigers recruit other top prospects, much like Damari Alston was for the 2022 class.

One of Auburn’s top overall guard targets, Wedin is set to return for a fourth visit, this time an official in June. He has a great relationship with AU offensive line coach Will Friend. Wedin has other officials set up to Texas A&M and Michigan State, and a number of other schools are in the mix including Florida, Miami, Alabama and UCF.

Smith has visited Auburn a number of times in the last year and is planning to return for an official visit later this summer. AU is recruiting him to come in and compete immediately at offensive guard. He’s got a bevy of SEC/ACC offers with Florida State, another school he’s visited many times, considered by many the current team to beat.

Chester has visited Auburn a couple of times over the last year including in March for a practice. He’ll likely return for an official visit this summer or fall. He has close to 30 offers with many other schools in the mix including South Carolina, Ole Miss, Miami, UCF, Florida State, Tennessee and LSU. He hasn’t named any favorites at this time.

McElderry committed to Georgia last November but has continued to visit other schools including Auburn in March. He plans to return for an official visit this summer. Alabama and Tennessee are also heavily involved in what is shaping up as a serious SEC battle.

Lew, who visited Auburn in March and last fall for the Iron Bowl, is a top center/guard target. He’s also visited Miami, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Georgia, Tennessee, South Carolina, Vanderbilt over the last couple of months and remains pretty open in his recruitment. He plans to take his time making a decision.

Mubenga visited Auburn in April to watch a practice. He doesn’t have an offer from the Tigers but spent time with both Friend and Bryan Harsin during his visit. Mubenga started for the first time as a junior and AU will be watching his senior season closely. OTHERS TO WATCH