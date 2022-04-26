Auburn’s top targets: TE

AUBURN | Tight end might be the deepest and most talented position on Auburn’s roster, but four of the six are upperclassmen. The Tigers are looking to bring in another talented tight end for the 2023 class to ensure there’s no drop off with an athletic pass catcher the priority. Below is a look at the Tigers’ top tight end targets, ordered by both Auburn’s interest level and chances of landing the prospect.

Landing his teammate, Rivals100 safety Terrance Love, is certainly a plus in Auburn’s pursuit of Thurman. The Tigers should be in the thick of his recruitment, but will have to fend off recent offers from Clemson and Alabama. Thurman visited Auburn earlier this month and should be back with Love and probably several more of his teammates in the coming weeks. He has that stretch-the-defense ability AU is looking for from a tight end in this class. He is the son of two former Georgia athletes, linebacker Odell Thurman and basketball player Kara Braxton. Miami, Georgia Tech and Michigan State are also in the mix.

Bowers visited Auburn a few weeks ago and lists the Tigers in his top seven along with Alabama, Arizona, BYU, Ole Miss, Oregon and Washington. He plans to go on official visits later this summer with AU a likely destination. A decision could come before his senior season.

Howard’s father played at Stanford and the athletic tight end is considering schools from coast to coast including recent trips to LSU and Miami. Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Minnesota are also considered among his leaders. Auburn is not among his current favorites but that could certainly change if AU can get him in for a visit.



The Missouri commitment plans to play football and baseball in college. He’s still open to visiting other schools and is another to watch if the Tigers can get him in for a visit later this spring or summer.

Conner recently committed to UCF but if the former Opelika, Ala., native was to receive an offer from Auburn, that could shake up his recruitment. OTHERS TO WATCH