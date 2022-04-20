Auburn’s top targets: QB

AUBURN | With Birmingham’s Christopher Vizzina opting for Clemson, Auburn is taking a more national approach in its search for a quarterback in the 2023 class. Below is a look at the Tigers’ top quarterback targets, ordered by both Auburn’s interest level and chances of landing the prospect.

It’s no coincidence that Auburn offered Glenn just a few days before Vizzina announced his commitment to Clemson. He received that offer from Bryan Harsin during an A-Day visit with his family. Glenn, whose first name is Auburn, comes from a family of AU fans. The Memphis, Tenn., native performed well at a Rivals camp in New Orleans and is planning a decision later this summer. He lists Mississippi State, Missouri and Oklahoma State as three other schools at the top of his list along with Auburn. He has nearly 30 offers. Of the quarterbacks Auburn has offered, it currently has the best chance with Glenn In many ways, the list of top targets at quarterback starts and ends with Glenn, and it's important to remember when viewing the rest of the targets that unlike other positions, schools often focus their recruiting on one quarterback at a time.

Rashada has over 30 offers from schools all over the country including Auburn, Arkansas, LSU, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, Penn State, Arizona State and UCLA. He’s visited both Arkansas and Miami recently and both teams appear to be high on his list along with Oregon, California and BYU. Of all the quarterbacks Auburn is chasing, Rashada appears to be the most open in his recruitment. To this point, however, he hasn’t made any plans to visit Auburn.

The 5-star is coveted by many programs including Auburn but the Detroit, Mich., native is likely to remain in the Midwest with Notre Dame the current team to beat followed by Michigan, Michigan State and Ohio State. LSU, which is led by former Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly, appears to be the top option if he chooses a school farther from home.

Singleton is about to drop off the board. He plans to announce between Arkansas (the favorite), UCF, Miami and Georgia on Monday afternoon. He’s a dual-threat quarterback that accounted for more than 3,300 yards passing and rushing as a junior with 49 touchdowns.

Weisman could be the next up with an offer if the Tigers miss on Glenn. He has family ties to AU and recently visited. He’s got more than two dozen offers so far including Kansas, California, Arkansas State and Colorado State. OTHERS TO WATCH