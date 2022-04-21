Auburn’s top targets: RB

AUBURN | Fourth-year assistant coach Carnell Williams has done a good job of rebuilding Auburn’s running back room with talent and depth. With Tank Bigsby set to move on after this season, however, there’s a need for at least one tailbacks in the 2023 class. Below is a look at the Tigers’ top running back targets, ordered by both Auburn’s interest level and chances of landing the prospect.

Cobb has visited Auburn several times in the last year and the Tigers are considered one of the leaders, if not the leader for the nation’s No. 4 all-purpose back. A recent offer from Texas could shake things up, and Tennessee, North Carolina and Georgia are also pursuing heavily. Williams has made Cobb a priority and he’s AU’s best chance of adding an elite running back this spring or early summer. Cobb, who has more than 30 offers, totaled over 2,700 yards rushing and receiving as a junior with 30 touchdowns.

Robinson was offered by Auburn a few weeks ago and is planning to visit for the first time in early May, which could certainly shake up his recruitment. Before the AU offer, he listed his top nine as Arizona, California, Miami, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Stanford, UCLA and USC. He’d like to make a decision before his senior year.

Auburn recently offered Love to put his total over 30. He appears pretty open at this time with Arkansas, Missouri, Michigan, Notre Dame, USC and Oregon among the schools he’s highly considering. He’s planning on setting up official visits this summer and should have a decision before his senior season. He’s being recruited by some schools as a defensive back.

It appears Prean is leaning to playing receiver on the next level, but running back is also a possibility so I’ll list him in both target stories. He visited Auburn for the A-Day game and could return for an unofficial or official visit later this summer. LSU is probably the team to beat with Florida State, Michigan, Tennessee, Purdue and Colorado also in contention.

Auburn hasn’t offered Pickett but he’s definitely one to watch, especially if AU misses on Cobb or aggressively pursues a second running back in this class. He recently added a Miami offer and visited the Hurricanes. He also lists offers from Ole Miss, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Arkansas, Michigan State, Georgia Tech and Wake Forest. OTHERS TO WATCH