Auburn’s top targets: LB

AUBURN | Only one of Auburn’s eight current linebackers are seniors, and the Tigers are adding one more freshman signee to the roster this summer. The linebacker position is not a big priority but AU would like to sign one or possibly two if the right ones are available. Below is a look at the Tigers’ top linebacker targets, ordered by both Auburn’s interest level and chances of landing the prospect.

Auburn may be the team to beat for Ausberry, whose brother, Austin, signed with the Tigers in the 2022 class and is due to report in a few weeks. Jaiden visited Auburn this spring and already has a strong relationship with linebackers coach Christian Robinson. LSU, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Michigan and Oregon are some of the other schools to watch in his recruitment.

Crayton visited Auburn in January and is planning to return for an official visit in June. Clemson may be the team to beat but AU also appears to be very high on his list, which includes Florida State, Penn State, Missouri, Cincinnati and UCF.

Hall is expected to officially visit Auburn in June along with Florida, Michigan State and Penn State. He’s got a strong relationship with Robinson.

Bowles is the son of Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles. The younger Bowles had a good visit to Auburn in April and is likely to return for an official visit in June. He’s got a long-standing relationship with Robinson. The Tigers will have to beat out several other high profile schools for his signature including Oklahoma, Clemson, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Ohio State and Florida State.

Auburn offered Pulliam earlier this year and is hoping to get him in for a visit this summer. He’s still pretty open in his recruitment with a number of schools in the mix including Georgia Tech, Clemson, Miami, Wake Forest and Indiana.

Miami is probably the team to beat for Clark but he did visit Auburn in the spring and could return for an official.