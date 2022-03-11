Talented duo at cornerback

Nehemiah Pritchett and Jaylin Simpson should give the Tigers one of the best pair of cornerbacks in the SEC. After those two are a lot of questions.

The not so good? There’s not a lot of depth or experience behind them.

AUBURN | The good news? Auburn has two talented and experienced cornerbacks returning.

Pritchett had 27 tackles, five pass breakups and one interceptions last season while Simpson had 27 tackles, three pass breakups and one interception. The pair have combined to play in 52 games with 25 starts.

Behind those two will be Oregon transfer D.J. James, who had 46 tackles, four pass breakups and two interceptions for the Ducks last season.

The most experienced corner behind those three is Ro Torrence, who had just five tackles in 10 games last season, but did have an interception in the Birmingham Bowl.

Redshirt freshman J.D. Diamond and true freshman JD Rhyme, who enrolled in January, will compete for backup positions.

At nickel, Donovan Kaufman returns as the starter. The Vanderbilt transfer had 34 tackles, three pass breakups and one interception last season. He could also play safety.

Look for AU to rotate in a couple of other players at nickel this spring. Pritchett snd Simpson also have the potential to play nickel if one of the newcomers, especially James, step up at corner.

Fortunately, Auburn will add two more highly-recruited defensive backs to the roster this summer in the nation’s No. 9 overall junior college prospect, Keionte Scott, who will be a sophomore, and Rivals100 defensive back Austin Ausberry.

Scott is expected to compete for an immediate spot at cornerback while Ausberry will get a first look at corner and/or nickel.

Spring practice begins Monday with the A-Day game scheduled for April 9 at 1 p.m. CT.

Here’s a look at a potential depth chart for the start of spring drills…

CORNERBACK

1. Jaylin Simpson, Jr.

2. D.J. James, Jr.

2. A.D. Diamond, RFr.

.=CORNERBACK

1. Nehemiah Pritchett, Sr.

2. Ro Torrence, Jr.

3. JD Rhyme, TFr

NICKEL

1. Donovan Kaufman, So.

