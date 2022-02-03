On the Edge

Leota, who transferred from Northwestern, had 23 tackles, 7.0 tackles-for-loss and one forced fumble.

The Tigers return seniors Derick Hall and Eku Leota, who combined for 16 sacks last season. Hall was a terror, adding 52 tackles, a team-best 12.5 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles.

AUBURN | The Edge position is certainly one of Auburn’s most talented with a couple of proven veterans returning, but depth could be a problem this fall without a couple of additions.

They give Auburn a powerful one-two punch at Edge, but it’s a position that often includes two players on the field together in passing situations and sometimes even three.

With T.D. Moultry graduating and Romello Height transferring to USC, the Tigers return just one other Edge, redshirt freshman Dylan Brooks, going into the start of spring practice March 14.

With the Tigers failing to address the position in the 2022 signing class, they will have to make a move for one and likely two Edge players in the transfer portal.

There are also some other options on the roster. One of the current linebackers such as Cam Riley could help at the position as could linebacker signee Powell Gordon, who enrolled in January.

For now, here’s a look at the depth chart for spring.

EDGE

1. Derick Hall, Sr.

2. Eku Leota, Sr.

3. Dylan Brooks, RFr.

