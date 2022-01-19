Auburn’s OL taking shape

All players on a 2020 roster were given an extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Center Nick Brahms, offensive tackle Austin Troxell, and offensive guards Brandon Council and Alec Jackson are all returning for their graduate seasons and will go through winter workouts and spring practice.

AUBURN | Auburn’s offensive line for the 2022 season is starting to take shape and it is scheduled to include four six-year players.

Brahms (33), Troxell (14), Council (38) and Jackson (10) have combined for 95 college starts.

Auburn is also scheduled to return three fifth-year seniors in Kilian Zierer (4), Brenden Coffey (1) and Jalil Irvin (1), senior Kameron Stutts (0) , and two juniors in Keiondre Jones (20) and Tate Johnson (0) giving AU 121 combined starts from eight players.

That's a lot of experience and a lot of veteran leadership.

The Tigers, however, are scheduled to have just five underclassmen for spring practice in sophomores Jeremiah Wright and Avery Jernigan, redshirt freshmen Colby Smith and Garner Langlo, and true freshman Eston Harris.

Wright is making the move back to the offensive line after switching to the defensive line in the fall of 2020 and then suffering a knee injury in the spring of 2021.

Auburn is also pursuing several offensive linemen in the transfer portal, which could add even more veterans to the group. Why would the Tigers seek transfer help on the O-line?

Of AU's returning offensive linemen, only one -- Keiondre Jones -- received an offensive grade above 70 from PFF. Jones also had the highest run blocking (68.9) and pass blocking (76.9) grades among the regulars.

Here’s a look at a potential depth chart going into spring with the expectation that there will be plenty of mixing and matching with players at different positions...

LEFT TACKLE

1. Kilian Zierer, Sr.

2. Colby Smith, RFr.

3. Garner Langlo, RFr.

LEFT GUARD

1. Brandon Council, Gr.

2. Jeremiah Wright, So.

3. Tate Johnson, Jr.

CENTER

1. Nick Brahms, Gr.

2. Jalil Irvin, Sr.

3. Avery Jernigan, So.

RIGHT GUARD

1. Keiondre Jones, Jr.

2. Alec Jackson, Gr.

2. Kameron Stutts, Sr.

RIGHT TACKLE

1. Austin Troxell, Gr.

2. Brenden Coffey, Gr.

3. Eston Harris, TFr.