Tank leads the way

Bigsby became the Tigers’ first 1,000-yard back since 2017 when he rushed for 1,099 yards and 10 touchdowns on 223 carries last season. He’ll enter 2022 with 1,933 yards and 15 touchdowns, which ranks 19th in career rushing yards.

If Auburn’s junior running back can get a little more space upfront from his offensive line, he could be poised for a special season.

He's got a chance to finish his career at least in the top six of AU's career rushing yards leaders.

Bigsby was AU’s highest-graded offensive player last year according to PFF with a 81.8 offensive rating. But there are areas he can work to improve this spring including a 34.2 pass blocking grade and 51.5 receiving grade.

Jarquez Hunter got his college career off to a strong start with 447 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 42 carries in Auburn’s first five games. But the true freshman struggled over the final eight with 146 yards and no touchdowns on 47 carries.

He averaged 8.2 yards per carry in five non-conference games and 4.0 in eight SEC contests.

Behind those two this spring will be walk-on Sean Jackson and sophomore Jordon Ingram.

The 5-foot-9, 236-pound Jackson rushed for 60 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries last season. Ingram played in just one game with two carries for eight yards.

The group will get a much-needed injection of talent this summer when 4-star running back signee Damari Alston enrolls. He should immediately compete with Hunter for the No. 2 spot on the depth chart.

Spring practice begins March 14 with the A-Day game scheduled for April 9 at 1 p.m. CT.

Here’s a look at a potential depth chart for the start of spring drills…

RUNNING BACK

1. Tank Bigsby, Jr.

2. Jarquez Hunter, So.

3. Sean Jackson, RFr.

4. Jordon Ingram, So.

MORE SPRING PREVIEWS

SAFETY STARTS WITH PUCKETT

FIVE-MAN BATTLE AT QB

BUILDING DEPTH AT LB

RAZOR THIN AT WR

ON THE EDGE

RANKS THINNING ON DL

OL TAKING SHAPE