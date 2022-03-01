Building depth at LB

Of course, with Owen Pappoe returning for his senior season, Auburn has a talented and experienced veteran to lead the group. One of two permanent team captains from a year ago, Pappoe returns with 29 career starts in 29 games.

Starting with spring drills, the Tigers need some backup linebackers to step up and fill important roles.

AUBURN | Zakoby McClain and Chandler Wooten, Auburn’s top two tacklers from last season, have moved on.

Behind him are five returning players with four starts combined.

Junior Wesley Steiner has half of those starts including the Birmingham Bowl in December when he finished second on the team with six tackles. He’ll have an opportunity to take a big step toward winning a starting position this spring.

Junior Cam Riley has the other two starts among the group and also has the potential to help the Tigers out at the Edge position, which is short on depth this spring.

Sophomore Joko Willis was a standout on special teams last season after transferring from a junior college while junior Desmond Tisdol has played in 12 career games and junior Kameron Brown two.

The group will receive a boost from three newcomers in true freshman Powell Gordon and North Carolina transfer Eugene Asante, who both enrolled in January, and true freshman Robert Woodyard.

Spring practice begins March 14 with the A-Day game scheduled for April 9.

Here’s a look at a potential depth chart for spring…

MIKE

Owen Pappoe

Desmond Tisdol

Kameron Brown

WILL

Eugene Asante

Wesley Steiner

Powell Gordon

STAR

Cam Riley

Joko Willis

