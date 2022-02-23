Razor thin at WR

It’s a group that totaled 33 drops in 13 games last season according to PFF, and its top returning wideout, Shedrick Jackson, caught 40 passes for 527 yards and one touchdown, an average of 13.2 yards per catch.

The Tigers will enter spring practice with six scholarship wide receivers along with a former tight end for a yet-to-be-named position coach to try to squeeze out more consistency and more production.

The rest of AU’s returning receivers including converted tight end Landen King combined for 17 catches for 195 yards and two touchdowns.

Jackson’s return gives the Tigers plenty of experience and leadership at the position, two important factors for a group that needs to improve.

Behind Jackson is a lot of potential or possibilities. Junior Ze’Vian Capers actually started his first game as a freshman and caught a touchdown against LSU in 2020. Last year, he had just six catches for 54 yards.

Malcolm Johnson caught a 49-yard touchdown against Alabama State last fall but has just six career receptions.

Tar’Varish Dawson didn’t catch a pass as a true freshman last season but was open for a potential touchdown against Houston in the Birmingham Bowl only to have T.J. Finley overthrow him.

Jay Fair is a true freshman with a high upside while third-year sophomore J.J. Evans hasn’t caught a pass in two seasons.

King, who switched from tight end to wide receiver last fall, caught five passes for 59 yards including an overtime touchdown reception in the Iron Bowl.

This is a position still in transition with Auburn looking to strengthen it via the transfer portal. It’s possible AU could add a couple of more wideouts after spring if the right ones become available.

Two more true freshmen are due to arrive this summer and both Camden Brown and Omari Kelly could play right away.

Here’s a look at a potential depth chart heading into spring…

X RECEIVER

1. Shedrick Jackson, Gr.

2. Ze’Vian Capers, Jr.

H RECEIVER

1. Landen King, So.

2. Tar’Varish Dawson, RFr.

3. J.J. Evans, So.

Z RECEIVER

1. Malcolm Johnson, Jr.

2. Jay Fair, TFr.

