Nation’s top hitter leads aggressive CCSU offense

AUBURN | It’s not everyday you face the nation’s No. 1 hitter, but that’ll be the case for Auburn Friday when it takes on Central Connecticut. The Blue Devils are led by senior Aidan Redaham, who is batting .458 with 17 doubles, nine home runs and 69 RBI. The second baseman has struck out just 11 times in 192 at-bats this season and has 27 multi-hit games. “That is to be respected and that jumps off the page for sure,” said AU coach Butch Thompson. “We know who he is and we are aware. And when you are getting on base half the time, you have to account for that.

Tilly will start for the sixth consecutive time for Auburn. (Photo by Grayson Belanger/Auburn athletics)

Advertisement

“We are not going to let him beat us in certain situations and try to think of every contingency. We want to execute all ballgame.” Tasked to slow down Redaham will be sophomore right-hander Cam Tilly, who is starting for the sixth consecutive weekend. He’s 1-2 with a 5.95 ERA in those starts but it’s usually one tough inning in each appearance that he gives up multiple runs. He’s walked 13 batters and hit seven more, which has contributed to his inconsistency. “We believe in Cam to be able to go out and handle anybody,” said Thompson. “The feedback I get from other coaches that we’re playing against … just talking about his stuff, it’s undeniable. I think he’s growing every week and I think he gives us an amazing chance to jump out here and get us started good on the mound.”

Embed content not available Manage privacy settings