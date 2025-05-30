Nation’s top hitter leads aggressive CCSU offense

AUBURN | It’s not everyday you face the nation’s No. 1 hitter, but that’ll be the case for Auburn Friday when it takes on Central Connecticut. The Blue Devils are led by senior Aidan Redaham, who is batting .458 with 17 doubles, nine home runs and 69 RBI. The second baseman has struck out just 11 times in 192 at-bats this season and has 27 multi-hit games. “That is to be respected and that jumps off the page for sure,” said AU coach Butch Thompson. “We know who he is and we are aware. And when you are getting on base half the time, you have to account for that.

Tilly will start for the sixth consecutive time for Auburn. (Photo by Grayson Belanger/Auburn athletics)

