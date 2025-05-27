Dutton ‘ready to go’

AUBURN | One of the keys for Auburn to advance in the NCAA Tournament is getting Samuel Dutton back into top form. The Tigers’ ace starter struggled in his final two outings of the regular season. But after Auburn was knocked out of the SEC Tournament before his scheduled start, Dutton was limited to three innings in a squad game Saturday.

Dutton could start on Saturday against N.C. State or Stetson. (Photo by Addi Ray/Auburn athletics)

“He looked awesome,” said catcher Chase Fralick. “I think he's primed and ready. Obviously, he didn't start in Hoover so I think he's going to be really fresh and really spot on with this stuff.” Dutton was 6-2 with a 2.37 ERA in his first 12 starts, but was just 0-1 with a 15.43 ERA in his final two. The transfer threw 86.2 innings combined in three years at LSU while he’s thrown 75.1 innings this spring. “Feel’s great and ready to go. I feel fresh. Everything feels good,” said Dutton, shortly after Auburn was named the No. 4 national seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Tigers will play Central Connecticut State Friday night and either N.C. State or Stetson Saturday in the Auburn Regional. Auburn could start Dutton in the opener or save him for a matchup against a higher-seeded team on day two. “It seems like the last few weeks, it's been (Cam) Tilly, Dutton, (Christian) Chatterton, or it could be somebody else. I think (Carson) Myers and (Cade) Fisher have done great work for us recently,” said AU coach Butch Thompson. “I think all three starters are prepared to go whatever game we think is right, or we stay the same. I think it's just compelling to figure out the identity of the other teams to see where we slot our guys.”