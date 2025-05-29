Tigers hoping for fast start

AUBURN | In 2022, Auburn opened its NCAA Regional by scoring 11 runs in the first inning against Southeastern Louisiana. It sparked an offensive onslaught that ended with the Tigers going 3-0 in the regional and out-scoring its opponents 51-19.
A year later, AU managed just two singles the first five innings in a 6-3, 11-inning loss to Penn. AU finished two-and-barbecue in its own regional.
Clearly, getting off to a good start against Central Connecticut will be a key for AU Friday in its opening game of the Auburn Regional.
“Being realistic, we can’t try to do more, we just got to come ready to play,” said AU coach Butch Thompson. “Everybody thinks you get to a big moment and you have an out of body experience. We don’t necessarily believe that.
“These guys have a plethora of experience this year with a ton of success to give them confidence. Whether they score 11 or none in the first inning tomorrow, just go in with a good mindset, handle the at bats.”
The Blue Devils’ starter will be junior right-hander Drew Munn, who is 8-2 on the season with a 4.34 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 74.2 innings. Trying to spark the Tigers’ offense against Dunn will be leadoff batter Chris Rembert.
The freshman was named second-team All-SEC after batting .349 with 13 doubles, 10 home runs and 40 RBI this season.
“It's really important for me, just staying focused on that pitch,” said Rembert. “Just not trying to do too much at the plate, just staying consistent in my mindset and my approach.”
Closer Wyatt Cameron has been a force for Central Connecticut this season. The graduate right-hander is 3-2 with a 1.93 ERA, six saves and 45 strikeouts in 37.1 innings.
It’s another good reason for Auburn to score some early runs.
“They have a finisher with a real breaking ball,” said Thompson. “I would think whether it’s us playing them or any other team, that you better think about when you get to those last three frames, which we’ve made a huge deal about all year, that seventh, eighth and ninth, it’s probably to your advantage to have a lead.”
The double-elimination Auburn Regional gets underway at 1 p.m. CT Friday with No. 2 seed N.C. State playing No. 3 seed Stetson. No. 1 seed Auburn plays No. 4 seed Central Connecticut at 6 p.m. Both games will be on ESPN+.