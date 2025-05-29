Tigers hoping for fast start

AUBURN | In 2022, Auburn opened its NCAA Regional by scoring 11 runs in the first inning against Southeastern Louisiana. It sparked an offensive onslaught that ended with the Tigers going 3-0 in the regional and out-scoring its opponents 51-19. A year later, AU managed just two singles the first five innings in a 6-3, 11-inning loss to Penn. AU finished two-and-barbecue in its own regional. Clearly, getting off to a good start against Central Connecticut will be a key for AU Friday in its opening game of the Auburn Regional.

Rembert is the first AU freshman to earn All-SEC honors since Hunter Morris in 2008. (Photo by Zach Bland/Auburn athletics)

“Being realistic, we can’t try to do more, we just got to come ready to play,” said AU coach Butch Thompson. “Everybody thinks you get to a big moment and you have an out of body experience. We don’t necessarily believe that. “These guys have a plethora of experience this year with a ton of success to give them confidence. Whether they score 11 or none in the first inning tomorrow, just go in with a good mindset, handle the at bats.” The Blue Devils’ starter will be junior right-hander Drew Munn, who is 8-2 on the season with a 4.34 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 74.2 innings. Trying to spark the Tigers’ offense against Dunn will be leadoff batter Chris Rembert. The freshman was named second-team All-SEC after batting .349 with 13 doubles, 10 home runs and 40 RBI this season. “It's really important for me, just staying focused on that pitch,” said Rembert. “Just not trying to do too much at the plate, just staying consistent in my mindset and my approach.”