Auburn Regional capsules

NO. 1 SEED AUBURN

Record: 38-18 (17-13 SEC, 6th)

RPI: 3, Q1 16-12, Q2 4-2, Q3 10-1, Q4 8-3

TOP BATTERS: RF Ike Irish .352, 10 2B, 16 HR, 52 RBI; 2B Chris Rembert .349, 13 2B, 10 HR, 40 RBI; C Chase Fralick .339, 14 2B, 39 RBI; 1B Cooper McMurray .329, 15 2B, 14 HR, 57 RBI.

TOP PITCHERS: RHP Samuel Dutton 6-3, 3.58 ERA, 89 K; LHP Carson Myers 2-2, 3.09 ERA, 3 saves; RHP Ryan Hetzler 2-0, 3.98, 7 saves; RHP Parker Carlson 3-1, 3.96, 1 save.

THE SKINNY: Auburn was awarded with the No. 4 nationally seed due to a No. 1 strength of schedule, No. 3 RPI and 16 Quad 1 wins. The Tigers won seven of 10 SEC series and were 22-14 against tournament teams this season. Auburn was especially tough at home going 25-6 including 12-3 in the SEC. AU lost three of the last four games going into the tournament but had won five straight going into the final weekend of the regular season. Six AU players made postseason All-SEC teams. Butch Thompson has guided AU to three Super Regionals and two College World Series in nine seasons. If AU wins the Auburn Regional, it will host a Super Regional for the first time in program history.

NO. 2 SEED N.C. STATE

Record: 33-19 (17-11 ACC, 4th)

RPI: 34, Q1 7-9, Q2 7-1, Q3 9-7, Q4 10-2

TOP BATTERS: 1B Chris McHugh .378, 11 2B, 7 HR, 47 RBI; OF Josh Hogue .308, 17 2B, 10 HR, 41 RBI; SS Justin Decriscio .290, 12 2B, 8 HR, 42 RBI; C Alex Sosa .289, 15 2B, 9 HR, 38 RBI.

TOP PITCHERS: LHP Ryan Marohn 7-3, 3.72; LHP Dominic Fritton 5-4, 4.00, 102 K; RHP Andrew Shaffner 3-1, 2.38, 7 saves; RHP Jacob Dudan 2-2, 2.73, 5 saves.

THE SKINNY: N.C. State enters the tournament with seven losses in its last 10 games. Their last series win came in a home sweep of Clemson April 24-26. The Wolfpack had an 11-game winning streak from Feb. 28 to March 15, and were 10-6 in road games. Five NCST players made postseason All-ACC teams. In his 29th season as N.C. State’s coach, Elliot Avent has won 1,069 career games and taken the Wolfpack to the CWS three times including last season. NCST returned 19 players from its CWS team including McHugh, Hogue, Sosa, Marohn, Fritton, Shaffner and Dudan. In advancing to the CWS last year, NCST swept their home Regional and then took 2-of-3 from Georgia in the Athens Super Regional. They were eliminated from Omaha in two games, losing to Kentucky and Florida. NCST’s only game against an SEC opponent this season was a 4-0 loss to Alabama Feb. 22.

NO. 3 SEED STETSON

Record: 40-20 (24-6 ASUN, 2nd)

RPI: 63, Q1 2-5, Q2 3-5, Q3 11-7, Q4 24-2

TOP BATTERS: 3B Isaiah Barkett .380, 12 2B; SS Lorenzo Meola .318, 11 HR, 41 RBI; OF Jordan Taylor .311, 16 2B, 7 HR, 41 RBI.

TOP PITCHERS: LHP Jonathan Gonzalez 9-2, 1.95, 101 K; RHP Jake Gorelick 4-0, 0.94, 2 saves; RHP Ty Van Dyke 7-0, 1.04, 9 saves, 65 K; RHP James Hays 4-0, 4.47.

THE SKINNY: Stetson finished the season with eight wins in their final 11 games. They lost to Florida Gulf Coast in the first ASUN Tournament championship game 6-5 in seven innings in a game that was halted due to weather. The Hatters, however, were named co-ASUN Tournament champions and received the automatic bid as the tournament’s No. 1 seed. FGCU didn’t receive a bid to the NCAA Tournament. Both teams had one loss in the tournament and would have needed to play a final game to determine the winner on the field. Stetson played a competitive schedule, which included wins over Penn State, Missouri, Indiana and Miami, and losses to Michigan, Iowa, Notre Dame, Florida, Indiana, UCF and Florida State. They have played in 14 NCAA Regionals including four in the last nine years. Stetson won its home regional in 2018 before going 0-2 in the Chapel Hill Super Regional. Stetson eliminated Alabama in last year’s Tallahassee Regional before being knocked out by UCF. Steve Trimmer is in his his ninth season as Stetson’s head coach. Seven Stetson players earned All-ASUN honors including Gonzalez, who was named Pitcher of the Year.

NO. 4 SEED CENTRAL CONNECTICUT STATE

Record: 31-15 (23-7 NEC, 1st)

RPI: 182, Q1 0-1, Q2 0-1, Q3 4-3, Q4 27-10

TOP BATTERS: 2B Aidan Redaham .458, 17 2B, 9 HR, 69 RBI; OF Kyle Gordon .377; OF Antonio Ducatelli .348, 12 HR, 48 RBI; 3B Chris Brown .335, 17 2B, 49 RBI.

TOP PITCHERS: RHP Wyatt Cameron 1.93, 6 saves; RHP Vincent Borghese 10-2, 4.22; RHP Drew Munn 8-2, 4.34.

THE SKINNY: Central Connecticut won six of its last nine games including the NEC Tournament. CCSU didn’t play a very competitive schedule with a loss to St. John’s and a win over CAA champion Northeastern. Five Blue Devils earned All-NEC honors including Redaham, who was named Player of the Year. He led the nation in hitting including a .513 average in conference play. He had 27 multi-hit games. In his 26th season, Charlie Hickey is the school’s all-time winningest head coach including five NCAA appearances since 2017.

AUBURN REGIONAL SCHEDULE

Friday

GAME 1: #2 N.C. State vs. #3 Stetson – 1 p.m. CT (ESPN+)

GAME 2: #1 Auburn vs. #4 Central Connecticut – 6 p.m. (ESPN+)

Saturday

GAME 3: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2 – 2 p.m. (TBA)

GAME 4: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2 – 8 p.m. (TBA)

Sunday

GAME 5: Loser Game 4 vs. Winner Game 3 – 2 p.m. (TBA)

GAME 6: Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5 – 6 p.m. (TBA)

NOTE: RPI and Q1-4 data from WarrenNolan.com