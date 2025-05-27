A top-ranked schedule three years in the making

AUBURN | Auburn, which finished sixth in the SEC, was a bit of a surprise on Selection Monday when it was chosen as the No. 4 national seed. The Tigers, which head into the NCAA Tournament with a 38-18 record, certainly benefitted from having the nation’s No. 3 RPI and the No. 1 strength of schedule. The architect of that schedule was AU Director of Operations Greg Drye.

Thompson speaks to his players gathered to watch the NCAA selection show. (Photo by Zach Bland/Auburn athletics)

“I think one of the biggest things we’ve done and I give Greg Drye a lot of credit on our staff, is researching and revamping our scheduling,” said AU coach Butch Thompson. “I think the No. 1 strength of schedule has held serve. You can see it in 2022, 2023 and 2025, hosting three of the last four years. “I give Greg a lot of credit of adjusting to where we needed to get to in order to create a day like this, a Top 4 national seed. It’s absolutely a big deal.” This year’s schedule was three years in the making. A series against Holy Cross, a tournament team, a home-and-away against Georgia Tech, the ACC champion, and playing No. 8 national seed Oregon State in the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series, were set up years ago. But the Tigers also benefitted from a late cancellation that allowed Drye to schedule tournament team Wright State for a three-game series. Auburn swept the Raiders and finished 8-1 against non-conference teams that made the tournament. Playing in the nation’s toughest conference is a boost every season. This year, the SEC put a record 13 teams in the NCAA Tournament. Of the three teams that didn’t make the field, Auburn played a series against just one, sweeping South Carolina by a combined 46-15 score. “Just trying to fill up a schedule with good competition is always what Butch wants and what we try to strive for. It doesn’t always work every year,” said Drye. “I think we’re lucky that we do have some good team around us that are willing to come play us, and the schedule takes care of itself when we play the teams in our league. “It’s not a perfect science but you want to do what’s best for your program. Playing all these goods teams obviously helps.”