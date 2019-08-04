AUBURN | Auburn’s 2019 football schedule begins with a big non-conference matchup, includes a long road trip in September, three more in October and ends with two huge rivalry games at home.

Today, we continue an early look at each opponent with a non-conference matchup sandwiched between two bitter rivals.

WHO: Samford (6-5 last season, 5-3 SoCon)

WHEN: Nov. 23

WHERE: Jordan-Hare Stadium (87,451)

SERIES: Auburn leads 27-0-1 (Teams tied 9-9 in 1927)

WHAT’S NEW: The entire Samford coaching staff returns intact under fifth-year head coach Chris Hatcher.

WHO TO WATCH, OFFENSE: Senior left tackle Nick Nixon, a 2020 NFL Draft prospect, returns with 32 starts under his belt.

WHO TO WATCH, DEFENSE: Sophomore Nelson Jordan leads a talented defensive line. He had 33 tackles, 8.0 tackles-for-loss, 5.0 sacks and five quarterback hurries last fall.

OUTLOOK: The Bulldogs must replace two FCS All-Americans on offense in quarterback Devlin Hodges and wide receiver Kelvin McKnight from last year’s offense that averaged 38.5 points per game, but do return seven starters including running back DeMarcus Ware, receiver Chris Shelling and four offensive linemen with starting experience.

Sophomore Chris Oladokun, a South Florida transfer, and junior Liam Welch will compete for the starting quarterback job.

The defense, which returns four starters, will be anchored by a defensive line that includes Jordan and Justin Foster. Safety Nick Barton is a standout in the secondary.

AUBURN CONNECTION: Deputy Director of Athletics for Development and Corporate Affairs Bo Kerr graduated from Auburn and was a student assistant in media relations.

