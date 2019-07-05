AUBURN | Auburn’s 2019 football schedule begins with a big non-conference matchup, includes a long road trip in September and three more in October, and ends with two huge rivalry games at home.

Today, we begin an early look at each opponent with a neutral field game against a Pac-12 favorite and a rematch of the 2010 BCS national championship game.



WHO: Oregon (9-4 last season, 5-4 Pac-12 North)



WHEN: Aug. 31, 6:30 p.m. CT, ABC

WHERE: AT&T Stadium (100,000) in Arlington, Texas

SERIES: Auburn leads 1-0

WHAT’S NEW: New defensive coordinator Andy Avalos was hired in February from Boise State along with Jovon Bouknight to coach wide receivers and Ken Wilson to coach linebackers. Avalos likes to run multiple fronts. His Boise defense had 39 sacks and forced 24 turnovers last season.



WHO TO WATCH, OFFENSE: Quarterback Justin Herbert has thrown a touchdown pass in 28 consecutive games and enters his senior season as a Heisman Trophy candidate and potential first round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He completed 240 of 404 passes (59.4 percent) for 3,151 yards with 29 touchdowns and eight interceptions. His receivers dropped more than 50 passes last season.



WHO TO WATCH, DEFENSE: Linebacker Troy Dye returns for his senior season after leading the team in tackles each of the previous three seasons. He was named to the Pac-12 second-team last fall after totaling 115 tackles, 8.0 tackles-for-loss, 2.0 sacks, eight pass breakups and one interception.



OUTLOOK: The Ducks return all five starters on what is considered by many as the nation’s top offensive line. The group is led by preseason All-American Shane Lemieux, who has started 38 consecutive games at left guard. Herbert was sacked just 22 times last season. Oregon also returns its top two running backs from last season in CJ Verdell, who rushed for 1,018 yards and 10 touchdowns, and Travis Dye, whop averaged 5.3 yards per carry.



Looking for improvement from its receiving corps, the Ducks brought in grad transfer Juwan Johnson, who brings 1,123 career receiving yards and two touchdowns from Penn State. The Ducks lost their top receiver from last season but return senior tight end Jason Breeland, who had 24 catches for 377 yards and two touchdowns last season.



The defensive line has to replace two starters but return three players with starting experience along with signing the nation’s No. 1 weakside defensive end and consensus five-star, Kayvon Thibodeaux.



Dye leads a talented linebacking corps that returns two other players with starting experience. Oregon returns plenty of talent and depth in the secondary but must replace Lombardi Award winner Ugo Amadi.



AUBURN CONNECTION: No direct connection but Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal was an assistant at Alabama from 2013-16 and has several former Tide coaches on staff including Bobby Williams. Dallas Warmack, the returning starter at right guard, was a graduate transfer from Alabama in 2018.

