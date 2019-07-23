AUBURN | Auburn’s 2019 football schedule begins with a big non-conference matchup, includes a long road trip in September, three more in October and ends with two huge rivalry games at home.

Today, we continue an early look at each opponent with a third-straight road trip.

WHO: LSU (10-3 last season, 5-3 SEC West)

WHEN: Oct. 26

WHERE: Tiger Stadium (102,321)

SERIES: LSU leads 30-22-1 (AU hasn’t won in Baton Rouge since 1999)

WHAT’S NEW: Steve Ensminger returns for his second year as offensive coordinator and 10th season at LSU, but Ed Orgeron hired Joe Brady from New Orleans in January to be the passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach.

WHO TO WATCH, OFFENSE: Quarterback Joe Burrow returns for a second season as LSU’s starting quarterback after completing 219 of 379 passes (57.8 percent) for 2,894 yards with 16 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also rushed for 399 yards and seven more touchdowns on 128 attempts. If he can take a step forward in his senior season, LSU has the potential to have a very dangerous offense.

WHO TO WATCH, DEFENSE: Safety Grant Delpit returns as one of the nation’s top defenders and a potential top five overall pick in next spring’s NFL Draft. Delpit had 74 tackles, five sacks, nine pass breakups and five interceptions as a sophomore last season.

OUTLOOK: Much like Auburn, LSU returns a lot of experience on both sides of the line of scrimmage. The offensive line returns four players that started at least 10 games last year including center Lloyd Cushenberry and guard Damien Lewis, both named preseason All-SEC.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire is expected to start at running back after totaling 658 yards and seven touchdowns as a the backup last season. True freshman running back John Emery could also play a big role in the offense.

Burrow has an All-SEC wide receiver to work with in junior Justin Jefferson, who had 54 catches for 875 yards and six touchdowns, along with a strong group of sophomores and freshmen including Ja’Marr Chase.

The Tigers will be running more of a RPO scheme under Brady so the offense has the potential to be more explosive if everybody can get on the same page.

The defensive line will be led by All-SEC defensive tackle Rashard Lawrence, who is a potential first round pick. He missed spring after undergoing knee surgery but is expected back at 100 percent this fall. Three other players with starting experience return including huge nose tackle Apu Ika.

The loss of Devin White is a huge hole to fill at middle linebacker but LSU returns the remainder of the linebacker corps including All-SEC standout Jacob Phillips, and gets edge rusher K’Lavon Chaisson back from injury. Delpit leads a talented secondary that also returns All-SEC cornerback Kristian Fulton.

AUBURN CONNECTION: Ensminger, a former LSU quarterback, was an assistant at Auburn from 2003-08. Freshman cornerback Cordale Flott is a former Auburn commitment.

MORE SNEAK PEEKS:

Oregon

Tulane

Kent State

Texas A&M

Mississippi State

Florida

Arkansas