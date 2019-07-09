AUBURN | Auburn’s 2019 football schedule begins with a big non-conference matchup, includes a long road trip in September and three more in October, and ends with two huge rivalry games at home.

Today, we continue an early look at each opponent with a third-straight non-conference matchup to open the season.



WHO: Kent State (2-10 last season, 1-7 MAC East)



WHEN: Sept. 14, 6 p.m. CT, ESPN2 or ESPNU

WHERE: Jordan-Hare Stadium (87,451)

SERIES: First meeting

WHAT’S NEW: Joe Coniglio was hired as outside linebackers coach after five seasons at Rhode Island, and Justin Hood as secondary coach after a year at Western Carolina.



WHO TO WATCH, OFFENSE: Former Auburn quarterback Woody Barrett joined the team before last season and helped improve the offense from averaging 12.8 to 23.0 points per game and from averaging 275 to 384 yards per game. He started 12 games last fall completing 229 of 390 passes (58.7 percent) for 2,239 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also rushed for 503 yards and seven touchdowns on 163 carries.



WHO TO WATCH, DEFENSE: Safety Keith Sherald returns after tying for the team lead with 91 tackles last season. The junior also had 5.5 tackles-for-loss, 3.0 sacks, six pass breakups and two forced fumbles.



OUTLOOK: This is a game Auburn should be able to win somewhat handily and perhaps get most of the backups some playing time in the second half. Kent State appears to be a program on the rise under third-year head coach Sean Lewis, but they’re not there yet.



The offense returns nine starters from a unit that improved a lot last year and should be ready to take another step forward in 2019. Barrett will play behind an offensive line that returns three starters and will have top running back Jo-El Shaw and his top three receivers back from last season.



The Golden Flashes had one of the nation’s worst defenses last season allowing 467.3 yards and 36.7 points per game. They must replace all three starters on the defensive line but return two of three starters at linebacker and four of five in the secondary. KSU bases out of a 3-3-5.



AUBURN CONNECTION: Barrett signed with Auburn in 2016 as a three-star and the nation’s No. 18 dual-threat quarterback. He redshirted his first season after enrolling late and then suffering a preseason injury. He fell to fourth on the depth chart during spring practice in 2017, including being passed by true freshman Malik Willis, and announced his plans to transfer shortly after A-Day. Barrett played at Copiah-Lincoln Community College in 2017 before signing with Kent State in 2018.



