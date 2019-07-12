AUBURN | Auburn’s 2019 football schedule begins with a big non-conference matchup, includes a long road trip in September, three more in October and ends with two huge rivalry games at home.

Today, we continue an early look at each opponent with the SEC home opener.

WHO: Mississippi State (8-5 last season, 4-4 SEC West)

WHEN: Sept. 28

WHERE: Jordan-Hare Stadium (87,451)

SERIES: Auburn leads 63-27-2

WHAT’S NEW: Second-year head coach Joe Moorhead overhauled his staff in the offseason adding running backs coach Terry Richardson, wide receivers coach Michael Johnson, linebackers coach Chris Marve and defensive line coach Deke Adams.

WHO TO WATCH, OFFENSE: The returning starter at running back, Kylin Hill had 117 carries for 734 yards and four touchdowns as a sophomore. He added 22 receptions for 176 yards and four more touchdowns. With dual-threat quarterback Nick Fitzgerald graduating, Hill should be more of a focal point of the offense.

WHO TO WATCH, DEFENSE: Cameron Dantzler should be among the nation’s best cornerbacks after earning second-team All-SEC honors last season. He had 43 tackles, 11 pass breakups, two interceptions and didn’t allow a touchdown pass in 2018. At 6-foot-2 and 185 pounds, Dantzler is already being projected as a first round pick next spring.

OUTLOOK: The Bulldogs could have their replacement for Fitzgerald in graduate transfer Tommy Stevens, who has experience playing in Moorehead’s system at Penn State. Stevens is also a dual-threat quarterback with the potential to be a more efficient passer.

MSU also returns blocking tight end Farrod Green, who should benefit Hill, as well as its top two receivers in Osirus Mitchell and Stephen Guidry. MSU loses two starters on the offensive line but all five projected starters for 2019 have at least one start under their belt including senior Darryl Williams, who is moving to center after starting 25 games at left guard the previous two seasons.

Despite losing three first round draft picks from last year’s defense, MSU returns some talented players starting with a linebacking corps that returns juniors Erroll Thompson and Willie Gay.

The defensive line has to rebuild after losing all four starters plus two key backups. Senior defensive end Chauncey Rivers is the most experienced of the bunch after recording 7.0 tackles-for-loss and 2.5 sacks last fall. True freshman Nathan Pickering could win a starting job at defensive tackle this fall.

Dantzler is the only returning starter in what is an inexperienced secondary.

AUBURN CONNECTION: No direct connection but special teams coordinator Joey Jones was a long-time high school coach in the state of Alabama and served as head coach at Birmingham-Southern and South Alabama.

MORE SNEAK PEEKS:

Oregon

Tulane

Kent State

Texas A&M