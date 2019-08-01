AUBURN | Auburn’s 2019 football schedule begins with a big non-conference matchup, includes a long road trip in September, three more in October and ends with two huge rivalry games at home.

Today, we continue an early look at each opponent with a huge November rivalry matchup at home.

WHO: Georgia (11-3 last season, 7-1 SEC East)

WHEN: Nov. 16

WHERE: Jordan-Hare Stadium (87,451)

SERIES: Georgia leads 59-56-8 (UGA leads 16-12-2 at Auburn)

WHAT’S NEW: James Coley was promoted from co-offensive coordinator to offensive coordinator following the departure of Jim Chaney to Tennessee. Dan Lanning was promoted from linebackers coach to defensive coordinator following the departure of Mel Tucker to Colorado. Fourth-year head coach Kirby Smart also hired Todd Hartley as tight ends coach and Charlton Warren as secondary coach.

WHO TO WATCH, OFFENSE: Jake Fromm is one of the nation’s top quarterbacks and a potential first round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He’s led the Bulldogs to 24 wins over the last two seasons. Last year, he completed 206 of 306 passes (67.3 percent) for 2,749 yards with 30 touchdowns and six interceptions. His 171.22 passer rating ranked second in the SEC.

WHO TO WATCH, DEFENSE: Jordan Davis was a big boost to Georgia’s defense when he stepped into the starting lineup as a true freshman at nose tackle last season. He finished with 25 tackles, 1.5 tackles-for-loss and 1.5 sacks.

OUTLOOK: Georgia returns six starters on offense including All-SEC running back D’Andre Swift, who was one of two UGA tailbacks to rush for over 1,000 yards last season. Swift added 10 touchdowns and averaged over 6.4 yards per carry. He and a bevy of talented UGA running backs will run behind one of the nation’s best offensive lines led by left tackle Andrew Thomas, who projects as a high first round pick in next spring’s draft. Three other players with starting experience return in Solomon Kindley, Isaiah Wilson and Ben Cleveland.

The top three receivers from last season are gone but tight end Charlie Woerner returns as a top Fromm target. California transfer Demetris Robertson, a former 5-star, should fill an important role as could a couple of talented true freshmen.

Defensively, Davis and Tyler Clark will lead what should be an improved defensive line that adds the nation’s No. 2 JUCO prospect in defensive end Jermaine Johnson.

Monty Rice anchors the linebacker corps that includes the physical Tae Crowder in the middle and adds 5-star Nakobe Dean to the fold this fall. J.R. Reed and Richard LeCounte give the Bulldogs two of the best safeties in the SEC while Tyson Campbell and Eric Stokes return with starting experience at cornerback.

AUBURN CONNECTION: Run game coordinator Dell McGee played defensive back at Auburn from 1992-95 and was an analyst at AU in 2013. Special teams coordinator Scott Fountain coached at Auburn from from 2009-2016 serving as director of player personnel, tight ends coach and special teams coach. Senior outside linebacker David Marshall and freshman wide receiver George Pickens are former Auburn commitments.

