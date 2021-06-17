A blowout June for Pearl's Tigers

Check below for a summary of all the top '22 visitors so far this month.

The Tigers secured their first commitment for the '22 class from 7-foot center Sage Tolentino last October and could be close to adding more firepower from a highly-regarded group of visitors.

Through the first 17 days, Bruce Pearl and his staff have hosted three 5-stars for official visits and a total of six players ranked in the top 40 of the 2022 class.

AUBURN | It's been an incredible start for Auburn's recruiting in the month of June.

The big month of visits got started June 3-4 with official visits from 5-star small forward Brandon Miller from Cane Ridge in Nashville, Tenn., the nation's No. 10 overall prospect, and 3-star shooting guard PJ Haggerty from Crosby (Tex.) High.

Miller, 6-foot-7 and 190 pounds, liked everything about his first trip to Auburn including reconnecting with Devan Cambridge. He also visited Tennessee June 8-9, but plans to take his time making a decision.

Haggerty went ahead and ended his recruitment early, committing to TCU on June 14.

Next up was 5-star point guard Zion Cruz from The Patrick School in Jersey City, N.J., who was in AU for his official June 4-6. The nation's No. 19 overall player named Auburn his leader following the visit, singling out the family atmosphere.

Five-star power forward Jarace Walker from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., the nation's No. 9 overall player, and 4-star point guard Nick Smith from Sylvan Hills in Sherwood, Ark., No. 39 overall, officially visited June 5-7.

Walker, 6-foot-7 and 220 pounds, said he liked everything about Auburn after his first visit. Originally from New Freedom, Pa., he's also planning trips to Ohio State June 16 and Houston June 22.

Smith. 6-foot-5 and 175 pounds, has a long-standing relationship with AU assistant coach Wes Flanigan, which has AU securely among his favorites. He officially visited Georgetown June 11 and has trips scheduled to Kansas June 20, Oklahoma Sept. 17 and Arkansas Oct. 15. Smith previously planned to announce a decision in November.

Four-star small forward Dillon Mitchell from Bishop McLaughlin Catholic in Tampa, Fla., the No. 31 overall player in the country, and 4-star point guard Chance Westry from Sierra Canyon in Chatsworth, Calif., the No. 24 player, officially visited June 9-10.

Mitchell, 6-foot-7 and 200 pounds, was impressed with Auburn's family environment and being around Pearl, his coaches and the players. He has additional visits planned for Ohio State June 20-22 and Tennessee June 27-29, and plans to set up a fourth official to Vanderbilt.

Westry, 6-foot-4 and 185 pounds, called his visit amazing, especially spending time with Pearl and his staff. He previously visited Nebraska June 4 and plans to be in Syracuse for a third official starting June 17.

Auburn hosted a two-sport star this week. Three-star point guard and four-star safety Tre Donaldson from Florida State University School in Tallahassee, Fla. was in AU from June 15-17.

The early signing period for the 2022 class is Nov. 10-17.

** Stay tuned tomorrow for for a look at all the 2023 and 24 prospects that have visited Auburn the first half of June.